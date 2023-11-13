Tee Higgins injury update: Latest on Bengals WR for Fantasy Football Week 11

Tee Higgins wasn't present on the field during Week 10, with the Cincinnati Bengals enduring a tough afternoon and getting upset by the Houston Texans at home, falling to 5-4 and losing ground on the playoff hunt.

The wide receiver was sorely missed during the game. Even though Tyler Boyd and Ja'Marr Chase both surpassed 100 receiving yards, this was a game where Tee Higgins would be ready to shine from the first snap, especially with the Texans' lack of secondary depth. Also, Boyd dropped a game-winning touchdown, an area where Higgins excels.

With the Bengals playing on Thursday Night Football, a short turnaround is necessary if they want to be upfront on the playoff hunt.

Tee Higgins Injury Update

It's unlikely that the wide receiver will be able to play against the Ravens on Thursday Night Football, with a short turnaround not helping his recovery from injury.

Higgins did not practice prior to Week 10, although he was seen on the field observing his teammates as they got ready for the game against the Texans. His last game was against the Buffalo Bills during Week 9's Sunday Night Football, where he had a fantastic game with 8 receptions and 110 yards.

What happened to Tee Higgins?

The wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury during the game against the Bills. Although he was very productive and played until the end of the contest, it was clear on some routes that he was limited due to the injury.

He was limited in practice during the subsequent week, and did not feature against the Houston Texans. He's considered doubtful to play against the Baltimore Ravens, but the honest truth is that only a miracle will have him ready to play on Thursday.

When will Tee Higgins return?

Since he was a limited participant the previous week and the Bengals did not put him on the injured reserve, it looks likely that Higgins will be back on the field for Week 12's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By then, he'll have a ten-day period between the two games and this should be enough for him to come back to the field. Whatever happens on Thursday's game against Baltimore, playing Pittsburgh will also be a massive task for Cincinnati. They'll need their best guns available.