Tee Higgins injury update: Latest on Bengals WR for fantasy football Week 4

Tee Higgins has established himself as a solid offensive weapon for the Cincinnati Bengals and fantasy football fans. The wideout has had a bright start to the 2023 NFL season, racking up 110 yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions so far.

However, Higgins gave the Bengals and fantasy fans a major scare in the Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 after he ran to the locker room due to an apparent injury. It was later reported that the receiver was suffering from cramps, but he was able to complete the game.

Fans are now curious to learn whether Higgins will feature in Week 4 amid the injury concerns for the player.

Tee Higgins injury update

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins

As of Tuesday, Higgins is listed as active on the Cincinnati Bengals roster. The wideout was treated for cramps on Monday, and the issue has not caused concern for the team.

Higgins is expected to take part in practice for the Bengals during the week, and he should be able to undergo full practice sessions.

This is a green light for fantasy fans. Barring any setbacks, Higgins will play in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Oct. 1.

What happened to Tee Higgins?

Higgins headed to the locker room in the third quarter of the clash against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday. It was later revealed that the wideout suffered from cramps, but he returned in time for the start of the fourth quarter.

Higgins finished the game with 21 yards on two receptions as Cincinnati got its first win of the season. Moreover, the Bengals will be glad that their star wideout didn't suffer any serious injury during the contest.

When will Tee Higgins return?

Higgins is expected to play for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. The player is not on the team's injury report card.

The Bengals will travel to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Oct. 1. Higgins, who has already racked up 23 fantasy points this season, should be fit enough to start the game.