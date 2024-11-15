Tee Higgins injury update: Latest on Bengals WR's status for Week 11 Fantasy Football

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is poised to make his highly anticipated return to the field in Week 11. He missed the team's last three games due to a quad injury.

The news, confirmed by head coach Zac Taylor on Friday after practice, could make fantasy football managers sigh in relief as they prepare to reintegrate the playmaker into their lineups.

Tee Higgins suffered the quad injury during a practice session in late October. This was just days before the Bengals' Week 8 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"We managed Tee, so this was all planned," Taylor explained regarding the receiver's recovery process. "Anything you saw in practice with him, doing rehab, doing individual stuff was all stuff we had coordinated all week to make sure he was in a great spot and right now, he's in a great spot."

The 24-year-old wideout's absence has been palpable, as the Bengals have gone 1-4 in the games he's missed. His return couldn't come at a better time, with Cincinnati desperately needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Tee Higgins' production has been a driving force for the team's success. The Bengals have posted a 3-2 record in his five games.

Tee Higgins' Week 11 return could spark Bengals' playoff push

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

In the five games he's appeared in, Tee Higgins has amassed 29 receptions for 341 yards and three touchdowns. He showcased his ability to thrive as a consistent and efficient target for quarterback Joe Burrow.

His performance earned him a top-five ranking among fantasy wide receivers during that stretch. He trails only talents like Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Davante Adams.

Higgins' return to the field could be a game-changer for the Bengals' offense. The team has found its rhythm in recent weeks, scoring 75 points over the past two games. Paired with the explosive Chase, the duo forms a formidable receiving tandem that will challenge a Chargers defense.

Fantasy managers can feel confident in deploying Higgins this week, as he's projected to haul in 4.8 receptions for 66.6 yards and 0.5 touchdowns. This can translate to 14.3 fantasy points in PPR formats.

"We still think he can handle a good amount, and he's had a great week of practice with the stuff he can do," Bengals coach Taylor said regarding Higgins' readiness for Week 11. "He feels really good, so we're going to put him out there. Fortunately, we have a lot of weapons, so we can disperse it, but we expect him to be like Tee."

Tee Higgins's re-emergence could provide the spark Cincinnati needs to sustain its push toward the postseason.

