Tee Higgins injury update: Latest on Bengals WR for Week 13 Fantasy Football

Tee Higgins has been having a frustrating 2023 fantasy football season, mostly due to his injuries. He has already missed four games this year for the Cincinnati Bengals, including in each of the past three weeks with a hamstring injury. The wide receiver is hoping to make his return in Week 13 on Monday Night Football.

In addition to the hamstring injury that has kept him out for the past three games, Higgins is now reportedly dealing with an ankle injury as well.

This potentially complicates his availability this week even further. With his game being on Monday, he will be an extremely risky player to count on for Week 13 fantasy football line-ups.

Tee Higgins injury update

Tee Higgins

For the first time in a month, Tee Higgins returned to practice for the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday ahead of their Week 13 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was officially listed as a limited participant as he continues to recover from ankle and hamstring injuries.

According to Higgins, via ESPN:

"I thought it could have been a little strain or something like that, but obviously, we went in and got the pictures and it was a little worse than we thought ... My health is way more important than any other ... I want to get healthy so I can play at 100 percent to help my team come out with a W."

The Bengals' wide receiver made it clear that he wanted to take his time and make sure he was fully recovered before returning to the football field.

Practising in a limited capacity on Thursday is a step in the right direction. But his activity for the remainder of the week, as well as his official listing on the final injury report, will give a better idea of his potential availability.

What happened to Tee Higgins?

During a practice session leading up to the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 10 matchup against the Houston Texans, Higgins reportedly injured his hamstring when running a route on a passing play. It has kept him out of the past three games since then, but he is apparently on track to return in Week 13.

According to Dr Jesse Morse:

"Hamstring strain. Ready to return in W13 with mild re-injury risk."

For the first time in nearly a month, since Higgins suffered his hamstring injury on November 8, he returned to limited practice on Thursday. He will look to increase his activity prior to Monday's game and hopefully make his return.

When will Tee Higgins return?

Considering his return to the practice field this week, Higgins appears to be on track to potentially make his return for the Bengals in Week 13 against the Jaguars.

As long as he can avoid any setbacks from his hamstring and ankle injuries, his active streak of three consecutive missed games is likely to end this week.

If Higgins is forced to miss another game, Tyler Boyd can be expected to continue filling in as the Bengals' WR2. His next opportunity to get back on the field would come in Week 14. Boyd, meanwhile, has totaled 14 receptions and 162 yards during Higgins' three-game absence.

