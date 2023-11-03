Tee Higgins or Rashee Rice: Who should you start for Week 9 fantasy football? 

Tee Higgins and Rashee Rice are two players who aren't exactly taking the NFL by storm this season, but could still be worth some attention. For those who have both players and one spot to fill, the choice could be maddening. Here's a look at these players and some advice as to which direction to go in.

Tee Higgins at AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Is Tee Higgins a good fantasy pick in Week 9?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Bengals' second-string wide receiver has been a boom-or-bust prospect this season. In two games, he has racked up five or more catches and 65 yards or more.

On September 17th, he had eight catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns. However, aside from last week's uptick, it has been slowgoing.

If Tee Higgins is available, it is worth snagging him on the waiver wire for a league already in progress. If one is just now starting a fantasy draft, he would be a seventh-plus round pick.

That said, after a slow start, the player has popped in his most recent performance, which towers over the others. Boom-or-bust players rise and fall quickly, so it's worth getting in front of the trend before it starts.

Is Rashee Rice a good fantasy pick in Week 9?

The number one complaint about the Chiefs around the league is their lack of a dominant wide receiver. As such, the receivers are still figuring out who they are and how they mesh. Last week, Patrick Mahomes' offense mustered just nine points against the Denver Broncos.

If that will to be the new trend, there won't be too many touchdowns to go around, hurting Rice's ceiling for fantasy output. That said, it is too early to count the team out.

Put simply, it would be unwise to drop the player, but if there's a more exciting boom prospect, they might get the nod.

As the team's third-string receiver of the Chiefs, it means that Mahomes would need to not only move the ball routinely through the air, but usually come off two reads and then hit Rice.

It sounds like a number of things would need to happen for him to get his points.

Tee Higgins vs Rashee Rice: who should I start in Week 9?

According to Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer, the decision is a close one. However, Tee Higgins gets the nod for Week 9. Rice is projected to earn 10.9 points while Higgins is set to earn 12.5 points.

Tee Higgins vs Rashee Rice fantasy projection for Week 9

Higgins is projected about four receptions for 59 yards with a 40% chance at a touchdown while Rice is projected about four rushing yards, four receptions, and 51 yards with a 20% chance of a touchdown.

That said, with the disparity being as close as it is, a manager with a strong gut feeling may want to go with that.

The Bengals will next take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, while the Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday "Morning" football in Frankfurt, Germany.