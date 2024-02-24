Tee Higgins salary: How much will star WR earn in 2024 after getting franchise tagged?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is one of the league's best WR2s. The Clemson Tigers alum has a great rapport with Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow, and Higgins has had several highlight reel moments since joining the NFL.

The Cincinnati Bengals have reportedly franchise-tagged Higgins ahead of the 2024 NFL season. Ian Rapoport states the tag salary is expected to be a fully guaranteed one-year, $21.8 million salary.

The development follows after Higgins posted career lows in most major statistical categories in 2023 due to injuries. The Bengals will likely be looking to evaluate Higgins before rewarding him with a long-term, multimillion-dollar extension.

Tee Higgins' career earnings

According to Spotrac, Tee Higgins earned $10,107,495 in his four-year NFL career. That amount is tied to what he signed as a second-round wide receiver in the league. Higgins was taken off the draft board as the 33rd pick in the 2020 Draft to pair him with his franchise superstar, Joe Burrow.

So far, the pick has proved fruitful, as Higgins, Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Joe Mixon have ushered in a new era in Cincinnati. The team is now a regular playoff threat and has played some of the best football in the league.

How did Tee Higgins perform in 2023?

Higgins entered the 2023 NFL season with a chip on his shoulder. The Clemson Tigers alum had a career year in 2022, as he put up a stat line of 1,029 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games. Higgins knew he had to repeat or better the previous season's productive spell as he was in a contract year.

However, his body betrayed him at the worst possible time. Higgins played in a career-low 12 games and posted a stat line of 656 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Hence, it's unsurprising that the Cincinnati Bengals promptly franchise-tagged him ahead of the upcoming season.

The team is dealing with a significant cap hit as Joe Burrow's new contract has only just kicked in, and other pressing needs on the roster must be attended to.

Hence, the equation is simple for Tee Higgins. If the former second-round pick balls out in 2024, he could either get a remarkable contract offer from the Bengals or a different franchise. It's a win-win for him as long as he can stay healthy.

Top Five highest-paid players on the Cincinnati Bengals

Here's a list of the top-paid players on the Bengals and their average yearly salary packages:

Joe Burrow, Quarterback: $29,714,982 Tee Higgins, Wide receiver: $21,816,000 Trey Hendrickson, Defensive end: $20,166,666 Orlando Brown, Left tackle: $16,398,000 B.J. Hill, Defensive tackle: $10,833,334