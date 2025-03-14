Tennessee Titans 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on Dan Moore Jr. and more

The Tennessee Titans are anticipated to be proactive in free agency this year following a season in which they concluded with an NFL-worst 3-14 record.

The Titans still need to fill a number of roster gaps, even if they aren't expected to bring in the top free agents available.

Here's a look at every contract agreement the Titans have made with free agents so far this offseason.

Tennessee Titans free agency tracker 2025

#1, LT Dan Moore Jr. (4-year, $82 million contract)

The Tennessee Titans have strengthened their offensive line by signing offensive lineman Dan Moore to a four-year, $82 million contract. The deal also includes $50 million in guaranteed money.

Moore has played for four seasons in the league since he was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft. He has since appeared in 66 games and played 4,109 offensive snaps.

#2, OG Kevin Zeitler (one-year, $9 million contract)

The Titans have added another player who is expected to play a significant role in their new-look offensive line in 2025. The team agreed to a one-year, $9 million deal with guard Kevin Zeitler on Thursday.

Since joining the NFL in 2012, the 35-year-old Moore has been a reliable performer, appearing in 198 of 212 regular season games.

#3, LB Cody Barton (three-year, $21 million contract)

The Tennessee Titans and linebacker Cody Barton have reached an agreement on a three-year, $21 million deal. He recorded more than 100 tackles for the third straight season in 2024 while playing for the Denver Broncos. He is one of just five NFL linebackers in that time to have registered 100+ tackles and five or more interceptions per season.

#4, S Xavier Woods (two-year, $10 million contract)

Xavier Woods and the Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement on a two-year, $10 million contract.

Woods, who played for the Carolina Panthers for the last three seasons, is expected to bring experience to the Titans' defense next season.

#5, WR Van Jefferson (one-year, $2.5 million contract)

WR Van Jefferson has signed a one-year contract worth $2.5 million with the Tennessee Titans.

Jefferson played in 17 games (12 starts) with the Steelers in 2024, hauling in 24 passes for 276 yards and two scores.

#6, P Johnny Hekker (one-year contract)

Punter Johnny Hekker has signed a one-year contract with the Tennessee Titans.

Hekker, who has been voted first-team All-Pro four times in his career, played with the Carolina Panthers for the past three seasons.

Tennessee Titans 2025 free agency re-signings

#1, DT Sebastian Joseph Day (one-year, $7.5 million)

Sebastian Joseph-Day has been rewarded with a new one-year deal for $7.5 million by the Tennessee Titans after a solid first year with the team.

The 29-year-old defensive tackle recorded three tackles for a loss, 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 14 quarterback pressures in 2024.

