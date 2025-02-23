Tennessee Titans 2025 NFL draft picks: Full list of selections for Mike Borgonzi

The Tennessee Titans had a season to forget in 2024. They finished with the worst record in the league, so they'll get to pick first in this year's draft.

The Titans are currently in rebuild mode, and acing the draft will go a long way toward turning their franchise's fortunes around. With that said, let's look at Tennessee's 2025 draft picks and its biggest positional needs ahead of April's draft.

Tennessee Titans draft picks 2025

According to The Tennessean, the Tennessee Titans have eight picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

These are the picks:

Round 1, Pick 1

Round 2, Pick 35

Round 4, Pick 101

Round 4, Pick 118 (via the Seattle Seahawks)

Round 5, Pick 140

Round 5, Pick 166 (via the Kansas City Chiefs)

Round 6, Pick 176

Round 7, Pick 240

Tennessee Titans 2025 draft needs

The Titans have three notable needs in this year's draft. They are:

#3. Wide Receiver

The Tennessee Titans were sorely lacking a competent WR2 in the 2024 season. Calvin Ridley had a decent year catching passes from their QB carousel, but there was next to no production after the speedy pass catcher.

Thus, the Titans must dip into a deep pool of talented wideouts in this year's draft. Some solid options available on Day 2 of the draft include Jack Bech of TCU and Jayden Higgins of Iowa State.

#2. Edge Rusher

Stacking up on edge rushers is the fastest way to improve a defense in the modern NFL. That's because the more competent edge rushers you get, the less likely an opposing quarterback will have the chance to drop back and torch your defense. Thus, the Titans must invest in the position in April's draft.

Jeffrey Simmons is a solid defender, but he needs help if his talents are going to shine bright. So, Tennessee should explore getting either Ohio State's Jack Sawyer or Minnesota's Jah Joyner. Both are high-potential rushers who could be available on Day 2.

#1. Quarterback

Tennessee's quarterback issues are well documented, and current QB1 Will Levis didn't show any signs of being ready to lead an NFL offense to the playoffs in 2024. Thus, the Titans will look to draft a quarterback with the first pick of this year's draft.

Two names stand out in this year's quarterback class: Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Both quarterbacks have high ceilings and would represent marked improvements on former second-round pick Levis.

