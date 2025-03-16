Tennessee Titans 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after moves for Dan Moore Jr. and Van Jefferson in free agency

The Tennessee Titans have a lot of work to do if they want to return to being postseason contenders this season. They appear to be rebuilding their roster, as they are relatively poor in numerous spots. They have been using free agency to address some of their weaknesses, such as by adding Dan Moore Jr. and Van Jefferson, but they seem to still have a long way to go.

The advantage of this is that they can focus the 2025 NFL Draft solely on adding the most skilled overall prospects, as shown in the mock draft below.

Tennessee Titans 2025 NFL Mock Draft for 3 rounds

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

#1 - Round 1, Pick 1: Cam Ward, QB, Miami Hurricanes

One of the issues with the Tennessee Tiatns' outlook in the 2025 NFL Draft is that they currently own just two picks in the first three rounds. They may choose to trade their first overall pick this year for a massive haul of draft picks, creating more flexibility in addressing as many of their weaknesses as possible.

If the Titans keep the top pick in this year's draft, it will most likely be used to select Cam Ward, the top-rated quarterback prospect according to most NFL scouts. No position is more equipped to completely change the direction of any franchise and Ward is the best candidate to be that difference-maker in this year's draft class.

Will Levis has been disappointing as the starting quarterback for the Titans, so it wouldn't be surprising for them to take another shot on a new prospect. If Ward lives up to his massive potential, he could spark a turnaround in Tennessee and get them back in the right direction.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 35: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M Aggies

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts the Tennessee Titans will select Shemar Stewart in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He offers a high-upside option at the important edge spot of their defense that severely lacks established pass rushers.

Stewart can potentially fill a major hole on their roster and significantly improve their defense. Being able to generate pressures against opposing quarterbacks is extremely valuable for any team and the Titans have struggled to do so in recent seasons.

Targeting an edge player in the early rounds is a solid strategy for them this year and Stewart is one of the best potential options for them to do so.

