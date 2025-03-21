  • home icon
  • Tennessee Titans 5-round mock draft: Updated projections after free agency for AFC South franchise

By Adam Hulse
Modified Mar 21, 2025 14:34 GMT
Tennessee Titans 2025 mock draft

The Tennessee Titans are firmly in the middle of a rebuilding phase of their roster as they look to get back to being competitive. The good news is that they own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, so they have a chance to change the direction of their franchise.

Here's how they could approach the first five rounds in the following mock draft.

Tennessee Titans 2025 NFL mock draft for 5 rounds

Sportskeeda&#039;s Mock Draft Simulator
#1 - Round 1, Pick 1: Cam Ward, QB, Miami Hurricanes

No position can turn a franchise around quicker than a quarterback. Finding the right one is invaluable, so with the top pick in the draft, it would make sense for the Titans to select Cam Ward. He is the top-rated prospect in the position by most around the NFL, so he could replace Will Levis, who has seemingly failed to secure the long-term role.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 35: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M Aggies

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Titans will select Shemar Stewart in the second round. They are relatively weak on the edge of their defense and Stewart offers plenty of upside. Pass rushers are among the most valuable overall prospects, so landing one of the best ones early on is a strong strategy.

#3 - Round 4, Pick 103: Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami Hurricanes

Xavier Restrepo makes sense as a mid-round wide receiver target for the Titans this year, especially if they draft Cam Ward with the top pick. The two of them played together in college football for the Miami Hurricanes, so their familiarity could help the development of their potential new quarterback.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 120: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State Wildcats

Jacob Parrish is one of the fastest cornerbacks in this year's draft class, as demonstrated by him running a 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash. This makes him a high-upside pick in the mid-to-late rounds.

#5 - Round 5, Pick 141: David Walker, LB, Central Arkansas Bears

Doubling up on pass rushers in the 2025 NFL draft could be a valuable strategy for the Titans. David Walker is an intriguing prospect who racked up 30 sacks during his college football career, but the level of competition that he played against gives him a questionable overall outlook.

#6 - Round 5, Pick 167: Bru McCoy, WR, Tennessee Volunteers

The Titans offense severely struggled last season, so they are in desperate need of upgrading their weapons. This is especially true if they bring in a rookie quarterback, as it's important to surround him with the most favorable situation possible. Bru McCoy can potentially help them do so as their second wide receiver picked in this mock draft.

