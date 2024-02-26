Tennessee Titans 7-round Mock Draft: Titans land dynamic tight end in Brock Bowers

The Tennessee Titans have an interesting future now that they're under a brand-new regime.

It looks like Will Levis is the quarterback of the future, and they need to find a way to build around them. That, along with a few impact defensive players, is the target for their NFL Draft, and our mock projects them to do a pretty good job of doing that.

Tennessee Titans 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 1

10th overall: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

In our mock draft, the Tennessee Titans were offered picks 10, 72 and a 2025 second from the New York Jets for the seventh overall pick and the 107th overall pick.

That was a trade we made. Brock Bowers happened to still be there, so we selected the Georgia tight end to give Will Levis a young, superstar weapon.

Tennessee Titans 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 2

38th overall: Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

With a middle of the first-round player still available at 38, we rejected the offers to trade down again, landing an impact interior defensive lineman in Jer'Zhan Newton.

The Illinois product will pair so nicely with Jeffery Simmons and could be a future Pro Bowler.

80th overall: Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

Can the Titans draft Will Shipley?

The Cincinnati Bengals called to trade pick 80 and a 2025 fourth round pick for the 72nd pick and the 240th pick, so we took the deal.

With the pick, we selected Will Shipley, a running back out of Clemson. Tyjae Spears is set to replace Derrick Henry, but that gives the Titans a strong backfield duo of cheap impact players.

Tennessee Titans 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 3

145th overall: Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville

Aside from an aging DeAndre Hopkins, the Titans don't have really any wide receivers. A day-three prospect like Jamari Thrash of Louisville might not be the superstar fans want, but he's a solid prospect that could learn under Hopkins and has a high ceiling.

184th overall: Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M

As mentioned, the wide receiver room in Tennessee is extremely barren. That's why in this mock draft, we're using back-to-back picks on the position to make it better and younger for Levis. Ainias Smith out of Texas A&M is the selection this time.

219th overall: Anim Dankwah, OT, Howard

Anim Dankwah slipped a little bit into the seventh round, and he fills a position of need.

This was an easy choice, as the line in Tennessee needs to be improved starting with the tackle positions. They landed Peter Skoronski last year, and adding another young tackle is paramount.

225th overall: Myles Murphy, DT, North Carolina

Myles Murphy fills a position of need and is arguably the best player available at this draft spot, so it's another easy choice.

Seventh-round picks are usually flyers, but there's a chance that the UNC product learns from Simmons and becomes an impact player.