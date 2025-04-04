Tennessee Titans 7-round mock draft: Updated projections for Brian Callahan and Co.

The Tennessee Titans finished last season with the worst overall record, earning them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This potentially gives them the opportunity to change the direction of their struggling franchise.

They have also been rebuilding their roster, so the draft will be extremely important to their future outlook. They currently have eight total picks this year, but none in the third or seventh rounds. Here's how they could approach them in the form of the following mock draft.

Tennessee Titans 2025 NFL mock draft for 7 rounds

#1 - Round 1, Pick 1: Cam Ward, QB, Miami Hurricanes

Head coach Brian Callahan and Titans front office have their choice of any prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft with the first overall pick. The best way to get things moving back in the right direction is to find a franchise quarterback, which they have failed to do in recent years.

Cam Ward is their best candidate to do so this year after being unsuccessful with Will Levis and Malik Willis recently.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 35: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina Pirates

Shavon Revel is one of the best overall defensive backs in this year's draft class. The Titans are in need of additional talent in many positions on their roster, giving them the opportunity to draft overall upside more so than just addressing specific needs. They are also in need of depth at cornerback and Revel profiles as a potential Day 1 starter.

#3 - Round 4, Pick 103: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss Rebels

Princely Umanmielen could be an absolute steal if he is still available at this point in the draft. He has all of the physical tools to potentially emerge as an elite pass rusher, which is one of the most valuable overall positions. The Titans are particularly weak on the edge of their defense, so this would be an ideal pick for them.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 120: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State Cyclones

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Titans will select Darien Porter in the fourth round. This is the second cornerback they picked, and considering their need for depth at the position, it makes sense for them to target Darien Porter. His combination of size, speed and athleticism give him a ton of upside.

#5 - Round 5, Pick 141: Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami Hurricanes

Xavier Restrepo is one of the best mid-round wide receiver prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft this year. Pairing him with his Miami Hurricanes teammate Cam Ward may be the best way to get the most out of both prospects.

After drafting a quarterback, it's always important to surround him with a favorable situation, and this is one way to do so given their established chemistry.

#6 - Round 5, Pick 167: Tyler Baron, EDGE, Miami Hurricanes

The Titans recorded the third-fewest sacks of any team in the NFL last year. They must improve on the edge of their defense, so doubling up on this position in the draft with Tyler Baron would be a wise move.

#7 - Round 6, Pick 178: Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech Hokies

While defensive tackle isn't an area of need, the later rounds are often reserved for targeting the most talent and upside. Aeneas Peebles is a late-round sleeper for the position and could provide value to their overall roster.

#8 - Round 6, Pick 188: Jordan Watkins, WR, Ole Miss Rebels

The Titans wide receivers are relatively weak and lack explosiveness. Jordan Watkins is one of the fastest players in this draft class, making him a solid late-round target.

