Tennessee Titans CB Janoris Jenkins Rolls-Royce stolen from Atlanta airport

Janoris Jenkins parked his $250k Rolls-Royce at the Jackson Hartsfield Atlanta airport on May 5th. The newly signed Titans cornerback was catching a flight to West Palm Beach, Florida. Jenkins returned from West Palm Beach to find his car missing from the airport's parking lot.

Janoris Jenkins immediately called the police about his missing car and expressed his feelings about the parking lot security. Jenkins said lot management gave him a runaround on how his car came up missing. According to the veteran cornerback, there's footage of his car entering the lot on May 5th, but there isn't surveillance footage of it leaving.

The NFL veteran posted this statement on his Twitter account about the situation:

"Nothing makes sense! I went to the proper authorities outside of the airport as well, which is the Atlanta police department. However, the airport was in no way, shape of form empathetic, concerned or in shock that something like this could even happen."

Jenkins wants the Atlanta airport to compensate him for his loss. He posted on Twitter that he wants a "brand new one off the lot zero miles within a week."

Crazy 🌏 we live in!!! — JackRabbit2.0 (@JjenkzLockdown) January 7, 2021

The chances of the airport compensating Jenkins with a new $250,000 car are low. The Atlanta Police Department will conduct an investigation.

Janoris Jenkins off-season has been an interesting one

Janoris Jenkins' off-season has been full of ups and downs. The New Orleans Saints released the veteran cornerback to free up cap space. Jenkins was signed five days later by the Tennessee Titans.

Please tag @ATLairport and share this bihhhh..



I’ll like a new one within a week!!! pic.twitter.com/ZrYZBDF22I — JackRabbit2.0 (@JjenkzLockdown) May 27, 2021

He agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Tennessee Titans, of which $7.5 million is guaranteed. Things were starting to look up for Janoris Jenkins. He had a new home and was ready to get to work with the Titans defense.

Two months later, things took a turn for the worse for Jenkins when his car went missing. It will be interesting to see how long the investigation takes and if Janoris Jenkins will be reunited with his car.