Tennessee Titans draft picks 2025: Full list of Brian Callahan's selections

Brian Callahan's Tennessee Titans have the top pick in this year's NFL draft. They have been closely linked with taking a quarterback with the No. 1 pick, but it's still unclear which position the Titans will look to strengthen.

With the first pick, the Titans need to make the most of their situation and get the player who will best suit their roster. Many reports have suggested that Miami QB Cam Ward is likely to be drafted as the No. 1 selection.

Here's a look at the full list of eight selections for the Titans in the 2025 NFL draft:

Round 1, Pick 1

Round 2: Pick 35

Round 4: Pick 103

Round 4: Pick 120 (from Seattle Seahawks)

Round 5: Pick 141

Round 5: Pick 167 (from Kansas City Chiefs)

Round 6: Pick 178

Round 6: Pick 188 (from Dallas Cowboys)

The Titans finished with a dismal 3-14 record in the 2024 season, which included a run of six defeats to close out the season. While it was Callahan's first season at the helm, Tennessee can ill afford to keep the coach if there are no improvements.

The Titans have not made the playoffs since the 2021 season, but Callahan will be aiming to end that drought next season. For that, they need to make the right moves in the draft.

Tennessee Titans draft picks 2025: Round 1

*The Tennessee Titans' Round 1 pick will be updated as soon as the player is confirmed.

