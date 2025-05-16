Tennessee Titans schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

Following Jayden Daniels' performance with the Washington Commanders after being selected as the No. 2 pick in 2024, attention will now be on this year's top draft selection, Cam Ward, as he embarks on his pro football journey with the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans finished with a 3-14 record in 2024, which tied for the worst record in the league. Additionally, they haven't qualified for the playoffs since 2021 and haven't advanced past the divisional round since 2019. It is their goal to change some of these undesirable records in 2025.

The Titans' 2025 schedule can be seen below. Additionally, we have examined predictions for each game the team will play this season using the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor.

Tennessee Titans 2025 Schedule

Week 1 (September 7): at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 2 (September 14): vs. Los Angeles Rams at home, 1 p.m. ET

Week 3 (September 21): vs. Indianapolis Colts at home, 1 p.m. ET

Week 4 (September 28): at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

Week 5 (October 5): at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 6 (October 12): at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 7 (October 19): vs. New England Patriots at home, 1 p.m. ET

Week 8 (October 26): at Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 9 (November 2): vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 (November 16): vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

Week 12 (November 23): vs. Seattle Seahawks at home, 1 p.m. ET

Week 13 (November 30): vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Week 14 (December 7): at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Week 15 (December 14): at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 16 (December 21): vs. Kansas City Chiefs at home, 1 p.m. ET

Week 17 (December 28): vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET

Week 18 (TBD): at Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD

Tennessee Titans: Game-by-game prediction

Week 1: Titans vs. Broncos

Prediction: 19-27 (Broncos W)

Week 2: Titans vs. Rams

Prediction: 15-28 (Rams W)

Week 3: Titans vs. Colts

Prediction: 19-23 (Colts W)

Week 4: Titans vs. Texans

Prediction: 28-33 (Texans W)

Week 5: Titans vs. Cardinals

Prediction: 24-30 (Cardinals W)

Week 6: Titans vs. Raiders

Prediction: 23-33 (Raiders W)

Week 7: Titans vs. Patriots

Prediction: 28-19 (Titans W)

Week 8: Titans vs. Colts

Prediction: 17-23 (Colts W)

Week 9: Titans vs. Chargers

Prediction: 14-19 (Chargers W)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Titans vs. Texans

Prediction: 17-24 (Texans W)

Week 12: Titans vs. Seahawks

Prediction: 15-18 (Seahawks W)

Week 13: Titans vs. Jaguars

Prediction: 30-38 (Jaguars W)

Week 14: Titans vs. Browns

Prediction: 15-18 (Browns W)

Week 15: Titans vs. 49ers

Prediction: 20-27 (49ers W)

Week 16: Titans vs. Chiefs

Prediction: 16-33 (Chiefs W)

Week 17: Titans vs. Saints

Prediction: 15-16 (Saints W)

Week 18: Titans vs. Jaguars

Prediction: 24-22 (Titans W)

Sportkeeda's Playoff Predictor

Tennessee Titans' projected 2025 regular-season record

The Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor predicts the Tennessee Titans to end 2025 with a league-worst 2-15 record.

According to the tool, the team's first victory of the season won't come until Week 7, when they play the New England Patriots. The forecast indicates that they won't win again until the final day of the regular season, when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

