Tennessee Titans schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

Following Jayden Daniels' performance with the Washington Commanders after being selected as the No. 2 pick in 2024, attention will now be on this year's top draft selection, Cam Ward, as he embarks on his pro football journey with the Tennessee Titans.
The Titans finished with a 3-14 record in 2024, which tied for the worst record in the league. Additionally, they haven't qualified for the playoffs since 2021 and haven't advanced past the divisional round since 2019. It is their goal to change some of these undesirable records in 2025.
The Titans' 2025 schedule can be seen below. Additionally, we have examined predictions for each game the team will play this season using the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Tennessee Titans 2025 Schedule
Week 1 (September 7): at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET
Week 2 (September 14): vs. Los Angeles Rams at home, 1 p.m. ET
Week 3 (September 21): vs. Indianapolis Colts at home, 1 p.m. ET
Week 4 (September 28): at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET
Week 5 (October 5): at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET
Week 6 (October 12): at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET
Week 7 (October 19): vs. New England Patriots at home, 1 p.m. ET
Week 8 (October 26): at Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 9 (November 2): vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. ET
Week 10: BYE
Week 11 (November 16): vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET
Week 12 (November 23): vs. Seattle Seahawks at home, 1 p.m. ET
Week 13 (November 30): vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET
Week 14 (December 7): at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET
Week 15 (December 14): at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 16 (December 21): vs. Kansas City Chiefs at home, 1 p.m. ET
Week 17 (December 28): vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET
Week 18 (TBD): at Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD
Tennessee Titans: Game-by-game prediction
Week 1: Titans vs. Broncos
Prediction: 19-27 (Broncos W)
Week 2: Titans vs. Rams
Prediction: 15-28 (Rams W)
Week 3: Titans vs. Colts
Prediction: 19-23 (Colts W)
Week 4: Titans vs. Texans
Prediction: 28-33 (Texans W)
Week 5: Titans vs. Cardinals
Prediction: 24-30 (Cardinals W)
Week 6: Titans vs. Raiders
Prediction: 23-33 (Raiders W)
Week 7: Titans vs. Patriots
Prediction: 28-19 (Titans W)
Week 8: Titans vs. Colts
Prediction: 17-23 (Colts W)
Week 9: Titans vs. Chargers
Prediction: 14-19 (Chargers W)
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: Titans vs. Texans
Prediction: 17-24 (Texans W)
Week 12: Titans vs. Seahawks
Prediction: 15-18 (Seahawks W)
Week 13: Titans vs. Jaguars
Prediction: 30-38 (Jaguars W)
Week 14: Titans vs. Browns
Prediction: 15-18 (Browns W)
Week 15: Titans vs. 49ers
Prediction: 20-27 (49ers W)
Week 16: Titans vs. Chiefs
Prediction: 16-33 (Chiefs W)
Week 17: Titans vs. Saints
Prediction: 15-16 (Saints W)
Week 18: Titans vs. Jaguars
Prediction: 24-22 (Titans W)
Tennessee Titans' projected 2025 regular-season record
The Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor predicts the Tennessee Titans to end 2025 with a league-worst 2-15 record.
According to the tool, the team's first victory of the season won't come until Week 7, when they play the New England Patriots. The forecast indicates that they won't win again until the final day of the regular season, when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.