Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 18

NFL Week 18 features an AFC South divisional clash between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans. The Titans enter NFL Week 18 needing just one win to clinch the top spot in the AFC Playoffs. The Texans have long been eliminated from playoff contention, but they will try to spoil the celebration of their division rivals.
Texans rookie Davis Mills will use NFL Week 18 to try and continue to stake his claim for the starting quarterback job next season. All the pressure will be on the Titans in NFL Week 18, as they try to end the race for a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the AFC Playoffs.
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans injury report for NFL Week 18
Tennessee Titans injury report
The Tennessee Titans will be without two defensive tackles in NFL Week 18. Naquan Jones (knee) and Teair Tart (ankle) have both officially been ruled out and will not play after being unable to practice on Friday.
Though not officially listed on the injury report, Derrick Henry is questionable to play in NFL Week 18. He has returned to practice this week, and there is a chance that he could make an appearance in the game. He has been out since Week 8 with a foot injury.
Houston Texans injury report
It should come as no surprise that Deshaun Watson will not play in NFL Week 18. He has not played at all in the 2021 season while dealing with a legal situation, as well as being at odds with the organization.
The Texans could be without three of their skill position players in NFL Week 18, as they are listed as questionable. Chris Conley is dealing with a knee injury, while Chris Moore and Jordan Akins are battling through illness.
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans starting lineup for NFL Week 18
Tennessee Titans starting lineup
QB - Ryan Tannehill | RB - D'Onta Foreman | WR - A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine | TE - Geoff Swaim | OL - Taylor Lewan, Rodger Saffold III, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, David Quessenberry
DL - Denico Autry, Kyle Peko, Jeffery Simmons | LB - Bud Dupree, David Long Jr., Rashaan Evans, Harold Landry III | CB - Jackrabbit Jenkins, Kristian Fulton | S - Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker | K - Randy Bullock | P - Brett Kern
Houston Texans starting lineup
QB - Davis Mills | RB - Rex Burkhead, David Johnson | WR - Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley (Q) | TE - Pharaoh Brown | OL - Tytus Howard, Lane Taylor, Justin Britt, Justin McCray, Charlie Heck
DL - Jacob Martin, Roy Lopez, Maliek Collins, Jonathan Greenard | LB - Kamu Grugier-Hill, Christian Kirksey, Kevin Pierre-Louis | CB - Desmond King II, Terrance Mitchell | S - Justin Reid, Eric Murray | K - Ka'imi Fairbairn | P - Cameron Johnston