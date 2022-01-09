Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 18

NFL Week 18 features an AFC South divisional clash between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans. The Titans enter NFL Week 18 needing just one win to clinch the top spot in the AFC Playoffs. The Texans have long been eliminated from playoff contention, but they will try to spoil the celebration of their division rivals.

Texans rookie Davis Mills will use NFL Week 18 to try and continue to stake his claim for the starting quarterback job next season. All the pressure will be on the Titans in NFL Week 18, as they try to end the race for a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the AFC Playoffs.

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans injury report for NFL Week 18

Tennessee Titans injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Naquan Jones DT Knee OUT Teair Tart DT Ankle OUT

The Tennessee Titans will be without two defensive tackles in NFL Week 18. Naquan Jones (knee) and Teair Tart (ankle) have both officially been ruled out and will not play after being unable to practice on Friday.

Though not officially listed on the injury report, Derrick Henry is questionable to play in NFL Week 18. He has returned to practice this week, and there is a chance that he could make an appearance in the game. He has been out since Week 8 with a foot injury.

TURRON DAVENPORT @TDavenport_NFL Mike Vrabel on Derrick Henry: We have some time to make that decision. He looked good. We continue to track his speed and mileage and volume. We'll see where he's at tomorrow and how he responds. #Titans Mike Vrabel on Derrick Henry: We have some time to make that decision. He looked good. We continue to track his speed and mileage and volume. We'll see where he's at tomorrow and how he responds. #Titans

Houston Texans injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Deshaun Watson QB Non-Injury OUT Chris Conley WR Knee Questionable Chris Moore WR Illness Questionable Jordan Akins TE Illness Questionable

It should come as no surprise that Deshaun Watson will not play in NFL Week 18. He has not played at all in the 2021 season while dealing with a legal situation, as well as being at odds with the organization.

NFL Rumors @nflrums Houston Texans Deshaun Watson makes a rare public appearance. He will be a very hot player in the offseason even with civil lawsuits. Browns, Dolphins, and Saints are teams to watch. Houston Texans Deshaun Watson makes a rare public appearance. He will be a very hot player in the offseason even with civil lawsuits. Browns, Dolphins, and Saints are teams to watch. https://t.co/KjFcD5xREV

The Texans could be without three of their skill position players in NFL Week 18, as they are listed as questionable. Chris Conley is dealing with a knee injury, while Chris Moore and Jordan Akins are battling through illness.

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans starting lineup for NFL Week 18

Tennessee Titans starting lineup

QB - Ryan Tannehill | RB - D'Onta Foreman | WR - A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine | TE - Geoff Swaim | OL - Taylor Lewan, Rodger Saffold III, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, David Quessenberry

DL - Denico Autry, Kyle Peko, Jeffery Simmons | LB - Bud Dupree, David Long Jr., Rashaan Evans, Harold Landry III | CB - Jackrabbit Jenkins, Kristian Fulton | S - Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker | K - Randy Bullock | P - Brett Kern

Houston Texans starting lineup

QB - Davis Mills | RB - Rex Burkhead, David Johnson | WR - Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley (Q) | TE - Pharaoh Brown | OL - Tytus Howard, Lane Taylor, Justin Britt, Justin McCray, Charlie Heck

DL - Jacob Martin, Roy Lopez, Maliek Collins, Jonathan Greenard | LB - Kamu Grugier-Hill, Christian Kirksey, Kevin Pierre-Louis | CB - Desmond King II, Terrance Mitchell | S - Justin Reid, Eric Murray | K - Ka'imi Fairbairn | P - Cameron Johnston

Edited by Windy Goodloe