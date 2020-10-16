Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans travel to Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday to take on Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans (4-0) have a quick turnaround after their Week 5 game with the Buffalo Bills was pushed to this past Tuesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Titans players and staff. Despite missing some players for that game who had tested positive, Tennessee scored a convincing 42-16 win over the previously unbeaten Bills. Only five days later, however, the Titans have to play the Texans.

On the other side, the Texans (1-4) are coming off their first win of the season after firing head coach Bill O'Brien. They look to stay hot against the undefeated Titans.

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans Head to Head

The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans have met each other 36 times in the past. The Titans currently have a slight edge in the series with a 19-17 record.

The AFC South rivals last faced each other in 2019, when the Titans won in Houston, 35-14.

Tennessee Titans form guide in the league: W W W W

Houston Texans form guide in the league: L L L L W

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans Team News

Two names to watch on the Titans are receiver A.J. Brown and linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, both of whom did not practice on Wednesday. Both Brown and Clowney are nursing knee injuries, and the team likely held them out of practice for cautionary reasons. Tannehill should have his WR1 ready for Sunday and the Texans should still prepare for what is to come from the disruptive defender Clowney.

As for the Texans, there aren't either many significant injuries to watch. Star defensive lineman J.J. Watt did not practice due to a non-injury related issue. Tight end Jordan Atkins (ankle, concussion) also did not practice. The Texans are already severely hit with injuries on the defensive side, so having Watt play on Sunday would be a big boost for the team.

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans Projected Starters

Tennessee Titans:

QB: Ryan Tannehill

RB: Derrick Henry

WR: A.J. Brown (Q), Adam Humphries, Kalif Raymond

TE: Jonnu Smith

Houston Texans:

QB: Deshaun Watson

RB: David Johnson

WR: Will Fuller V, Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb

TE: Jordan Akins (Q)

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans Prediction

The Titans are certainly hot and considering this is the first division game between the two teams, it will certainly be a tough but fun game to watch. Tannehill is playing like an MVP quarterback currently and has wins against the Broncos, Jaguars, Vikings and Bills.

It will be a tough game for the Texans, despite the fact that they no longer have their former head coach.

Prediction: Titans win in relatively easy fashion.