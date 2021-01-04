NFL Week 17: Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans prediction, preview, team news, and more

The Houston Texans ( 4-11) and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) will compete in an AFC South matchup at NRG Stadium on Sunday.

Tennessee is the No. 4 seed in the AFC entering Week 17. The Titans won the first meeting of the season in Week 6.

For a second consecutive year, the Tennessee Titans wrap up the regular season with a visit to the Houston Texans and their playoff seed hanging in the balance.

Titians vs Texans head to head

The Titians are expected to win, and this would be the fourth season that they face a win-win situation in their final regular season.

Last season, running back Derrick Henry ran over the Texans in Week 17 towards his first NFL rushing title and a playoff berth for the Titans.

This season Tennessee is making another postseason appearance, and Henry is also leading the league in rushing.

The Titians clinched their playoff berth after Bills crushed the Dolphins.

A win on Sunday would give the Titans their first AFC South crown since 2008. In 2008, 36-year-old Kerry Collins' 12 touchdown passes were good enough to make a Pro Bowl.

There is nothing on the line for the Texans (4-11) in Sunday's matchup, except for satisfaction and the ultimate alleviation of knowing that their pitiful season is over.

The Texans' defense is wretched. They are suffering from being without a full-time head coach or general manager.

The Texans' running game is weak. They lack first- or second-round picks in the upcoming draft. The Texans traded away talent in DeAndre Hopkins. To top it, their leading receiver this season got suspended for failing a performance-enhancing drug test.

Texans fans remain optimistic for Watson and the Texans to try and play spoiler on Sunday in their home and regular-season finale, trying to end a dreadful season on a high note as they travel into the next era of Houston Texans football.

Titans vs. Texans team news

The Titians declared running back Senorise Perry, cornerbacks Chris Jackson, Kareem Orr, and linebacker Derick Roberson inactive for the Week 17 game against the Texans.

The Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans after suffering a knee injury during the week 16s game against the Bengals.

The Texans will likely have Roderick Johnson replace Tunsil to protect Deshaun Watson's blindside Sunday.

Gaines will be inactive due to a knee injury. He will end the 2020 regular season with four straight absences.

Titans vs. Texans projected starters

Titans:

QB: Ryan Tannehill

RB: Derrick Henry

WR: A.J. Brown, Adam Humphries, Corey Davis,

TE: Jonnu Smith

Texans:

QB: Deshaun Watson

RB: David Johnson

WR:Keke Coutee, Brandin Cooks

TE: Darren Fells, Jordan Akins

Titans vs Texans prediction

Titans 27, Texans 13