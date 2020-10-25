The Tennessee Titans welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Nissan Stadium on Sunday as two of the only undefeated teams left in the NFL face each other.

The Titans (5-0) are coming into this game after registering a 42-36 overtime victory over the AFC South foe Houston Texans. The Steelers (5-0) were victorious last week as they handed a 38-7 mauling to their AFC North rival Cleveland Browns.

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans Head-To-Head

This will be the 79th encounter between the Titans and Steelers -- dating back to when the Titans were the Houston Oilers -- and their first meeting in Tennessee since 2014.

The Steelers lead the all-time series 46-32 but the Titans hold a marginal 20-19 lead when playing at home.

Tennessee Titans season results: W W W W W

Pittsburgh Steelers season results: W W W W W

Tennessee Titans vs Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

The Titans were ravaged by COVID-19 a few weeks ago, but injury-wise they've been very fortunate for an NFL team. The only player missing due to injury is rookie RB Darrynton Evans, who is out this week due to a hamstring injury.

Out for Tennessee: Darrynton Evans

Doubtful for Tennessee: None

The Steelers also have a relatively healthy squad coming into this game, with the only casualties being cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder) and fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) who were non-participants during all three practice sessions this week.

Out for Steelers: Mike Hilton, Derek Watt

Doubtful for Steelers: None

Tennessee Titans vs Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Starters

Tennessee Titans:

QB: Ryan Tannehill

RB: Derrick Henry

WR: AJ Brown, Corey Davis, Adam Humphries

TE: Jonnu Smith

Pittsburgh Steelers:

QB: Ben Roethlisberger

RB: James Conner, Benny Snell

WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool

TE: Eric Ebron

The journey continues 😤#HereWeGo | @JoeManganiello | Sunday at 1 pm on CBS pic.twitter.com/YQ8rDv0hrg — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 24, 2020

Tennessee Titans vs Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction

Two undefeated teams coming off great offensive performances signals the possibility of a high-scoring encounter and therefore victory for either side will be decided by the impact made by their defenses.

The Steelers might have an advantage in that area, as their defense has kept all offenses they've faced so far under 30 points and have kept all running backs under 80 rushing yards this season.

Prediction: Steelers for the W