WATCH: 48-year-old Terrell Owens runs 40-yard dash in jaw-dropping 4.38 seconds

48-year old former NFL wide-receiver Terrell Owens still has some serious pace in him. The Pro Football Hall of Famer took part in a foot race Wednesday with two other Fan Controlled Football League players. He raced against 27-year old James Harden and 25-year old Andrew Jamiel at a park in Florida.

Owens beat the two comfortably in a 40-yard dash, clocking in at an astonishing 4.38 seconds. He then proceeded to taunt the young players, shouting:

"You can't even catch me! I do this s***!"

His impressive time of 4.38 would have put him in the top 30 times among wide receivers at this year's NFL draft combine. Owens plays in the Fan Controlled Football league for the Zappers, alongside former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel.

Terrell Owens has said in the past that he is still capable of playing in the NFL. Considering that he is still in impeccable physical condition, you can see why he thinks this.

Terrell Owens' legendary career in the NFL

Cincinnati Bengals v Atlanta Falcons in 2010

Terrell Owens was selected by the San Fransisco 49ers in the third round of the 1996 NFL draft at 89 overall. He spent seven seasons with them before being traded to Philadelphia. He also played for the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. He caught 1,078 passes for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns in his career.

He ranks eighth in receptions, third in receiving yards and third in touchdown receptions in the NFL. He holds the league record for single-game receptions with 20,. Owens had nine 1,000 yard seasons and caught at least 10 touchdown passes in eight campaigns during his career. He went to the Pro Bowl six times and made the first-team All-Pro five times.

Owens was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, his third year of eligibility. He is also a member of the NFL 2000's All-Decade team and the San Fransisco 49ers Hall of Fame. He has undoubtedly left a huge mark on the game and inspired an entire generation of pass-catchers during his time in the league.

