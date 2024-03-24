Terrion Arnold scouting report: Exploring the Alabama CB's strengths and weaknesses

One of those five-star recruits for Alabama who ended up redshirting for Alabama in 2021 because of all the talent in the secondary, Terrion Arnold took advantage of his actual debut season. He started seven of 11 games, intercepting one pass and breaking up another eight, along with recovering a fumble.

Last year he posted career-highs in tackles (63), TFLs (6.5), interceptions (five) and PBUs (12). He was recognized a first-team All-American for his efforts.

Details: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds; RS SO.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Breaking down Terrion Arnold's scouting report

Terrion Arnold #3 of the Alabama Crimson Tide breaks up a pass intended for Ainias Smith #0 of the Texas A&M Aggies

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Strengths

Man-coverage

Terrion Arnold played a lot of soft press-man at Bama, where he stayed low and balanced whilst having his eyes locked on the receiver’s hips.

Yet when he does have deep help, he’ll go for aggressive two-handed jams that can completely throw opponents out of their stance.

Springy off the line of scrimmage, to not get lost against speed releases, as well as the break-point.

Brings the long speed to carry guys pushing vertically, even off motion or out of stacks, where they have a certain advantage – the 4.51 he ran at the combine doesn’t really show up on tape.

Had an unbelievable rep in man-coverage vs. Texas speedster Xavier Worthy, who was running past seemingly everybody in the 2022 matchup, sticking to him stride-for-stride and high-pointing the ball for a near-interception on a “cross-country route.”

Capable of stopping on a dime and sticking in the hip pocket of guys on routes breaking away from his leverage (in-breakers from condensed splits in particular), in part due to how well he recognizes any deceleration during the stem.

Has the oily hips to flip around after tilting with the initial stem and not losing time as the route breaks the opposite way.

Even if receivers are able to create separation at the break-point by threatening vertically initially, he’ll close ground in a hurry and still contest the catch a lot of times.

Spent 205 snaps in the slot last season, following guys there for matchups such as LSU’s Malik Nabers.

Zone-coverage

Terrion Arnold does a nice job of capping over routes and gaining ground as receivers push at him, but keeping his weight on the ball of his feet.

Maintains outside leverage in deep zone responsibility whilst closing space inside as the furthest-most receiver stems that way or releases inside out of stacks.

His ability to plant and drive on routes in the flats and arrive there before the target can turn upfield really pops.

Shows the wheels to carry speedsters to the post safety in cover three.

On deep curls and digs, where the quarterback’s trying to stop receivers against quarters, you see Arnold climb over the back of the intended target and wrestle balls out in an aggressive fashion.

Has experience jumping in at the STAR spot for Bama, where he lined up in the slot a bunch.

Even when he has to open with vertical stems, Terrion Arnold regularly peaks back at the quarterback and rapidly explodes downhill to shut down underneath completions in a hurry.

Was right there with his Bama running back Kool-Aid McKinstry in the top-five in terms of overall PFF grade among corners in this draft (88.4), holding opposing quarterbacks to a 51.9% completion rate on 5.6 yards per target and two touchdowns vs. five picks.

Run defense & tackling

Terrion Arnold shows great lateral agility and uses his hands to sort of swipe blockers coming at him from a distance.

You regularly see him completely avoid tight ends coming across the formation or pulling out to the corner on longer-developing plays (sweeps, reverses, etc.).

Will run through the reach of blockers in the screen game if they’re not firm with establishing contact and shut those plays down in a hurry.

Squares up bigger ball carriers and hits with his chest.

Not afraid to stick his face in the fan and replace the safety, when that guy is being crack-blocked.

Effective blitzer off the edge (particularly from the boundary), being able to reduce the inside shoulder if needed and create negative plays with how quickly he covers ground.

Earned the highest run defense grade from PFF of any corner in this draft last season (90.6).

Weaknesses

Terrion Arnold gets a little sloppy in his backpedal and tends to open his hips prematurely at times in off-man coverage.

You see him get turned around BADLY by some advanced route-runners who can bluff at the release or add a little English at the break-point to throw him off.

Susceptible to biting on double moves and doesn’t quite have that extra gear he can access to make up for it.

Tends to get a little antsy when he’s playing with his back to the quarterback and the receiver has a step on him.

Terrion Arnold's 2024 NFL Draft projection

Terrion Arnold #3 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after intercepting the final pass of the game in their 27-24 win over the Auburn Tigers

Comparing Terrion Arnold with former Alabama running mate Kool-Aid McKinstry is quite interesting. The slightly younger and less experienced Arnold can be more disruptive off the line, he has better short-area explosiveness and even though he was clocked at a 4.51, I don’t think you get any concerns about long speed when you watch some of the reps hanging stride-for-stride with speedsters down the field.

However, in terms of route anticipation, clean footwork and comfort playing with his back to the quarterback, there’s clearly some room for improvement – which is understandable since he only turns 21 years old the day this list is released.

So while there are times when you’d like to see more patience, you also really like the urgency he displays in other areas, in particular when it comes to shutting down perimeter runs and completions in front of him.

Terrion Arnold can probably fit in any system, although a more man-centric approach would allow a smoother transition to the pros, if he can harness that aggressiveness eventually, he can excel playing off and pattern-match as well.

Terrion Arnold Grade: First round.

You might like other CB scout reports: Ennis Rakestraw Jr.; T.J. Tampa; Max Melton.