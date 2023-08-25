Terry McLaurin injury update: Ron Rivera’s team handed blow for season opener vs Cardinals

Terry McLaurin, who has entered the conversation as one of the NFL's top wide receivers, is a major part of the Washington Commanders offense. However, the team could be without its star player to open the season.

McLaurin suffered a turf toe injury versus the Baltimore Ravens in their prime-time preseason game on Monday night.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the wideout's status is uncertain for Washington's regular-season opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 10.

He suffered the injury after a 13-yard catch with under a minute-and-a-half left before halftime. McLaurin went to the bench, where he was observed by the medical staff before heading into the locker room.

He underwent X-rays at the stadium, which were negative as an MRI uncovered no significant damage to the Washington Commanders star's toe.

Coach Ron Rivera said after the Commanders' 29-28 win over the Ravens that Terry McLaurin would get treatment and be listed as day-to-day. The Pro Bowler has played in 35 consecutive games.

If McLaurin cannot go versus the Cardinals, quarterback Sam Howell will likely lean on receivers Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel. He signed a $68.36 million extension in June.

Terry McLaurin and his time with the Commanders

Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

McLaurin was drafted by Washington in the third round in 2019 out of Ohio State. The wideout led the team his rookie season in receiving yards (919), touchdowns (seven) and receptions (58).

He became a 1,000-yard receiver for the first time in the 2020 season with 1,118 yards as well as 87 receptions and four touchdowns. The following saw him reach the plateau for the second straight season with 1,053 yards.

Last season was no different as he finished in the top 10 in the league with 1,191 yards and seventh with 15.5 yards per reception. He ranks in the top 15 in franchise history in yards, touchdowns and receptions.

We'll see if the 27-year-old can keep his streak alive.

