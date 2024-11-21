Terry McLaurin or Zay Flowers Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for WRs

Terry McLaurin and Zay Flowers owners find themselves in a quandary this week. McLaurin has shown the ability to boom and bust in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Flowers hasn't boomed, but he hasn't busted either. The choice is difficult, but if picked correctly this week, it could be the difference between a win and a loss. Here's a look at both players and a decision.

Is Terry McLaurin a good pick in Week 12?

Terry McLaurin at Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Commanders - Source: Getty

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Terry McLaurin has recently settled into a pattern of booming and busting in alternate weeks. He is coming off a bust week in which he earned just one catch for ten yards. As such, he is in line to boom this week. Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer agrees, projecting McLaurin to earn 17.4 points against the Dallas Cowboys.

Trending

17.4 points would be a great outcome for even a WR1, so McLaurin would be a great option this week.

Is Zay Flowers a good pick in Week 12?

Zay Flowers at Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Zay Flowers had just two catches last week but scored a touchdown to go with nearly 40 yards. This would be a usable stat line if it repeats in Week 12, but Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer expects a great day for Flowers against the Los Angeles Chargers despite their strong defense.

Flowers is projected to earn 15.4 points this week, setting expectations of him working as a low-end WR1 but a much better WR2 or a flex.

Whom should I start between Zay Flowers and Terry McLaurin in Week 12?

Week 12 optimizer results in favor of McLaurin

Of course, starting spots are limited. Those looking to win know they need to optimize their lineup each week, depending on the schedule. While either wide receiver would be a solid option this week, Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer expects Flowers to come second to McLaurin.

As the team's clear-cut number-one receiver by a mile, his floor is higher than that of Flowers this week. While Flowers is a solid option, Lamar Jackson has other weapons like his legs, Derrick Henry, and a hot-and-cold defense that can win him the day. Put simply, go with McLaurin against the Cowboys.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.