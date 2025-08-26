Tetairoa McMillan Fantasy Outlook 2025: Can Panthers WR help you win the league this year?

The Carolina Panthers had a strong end of season last year, one that saw both quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard emerge as top options at their respective positions. As a result, it made sense when the Panthers used their No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

Ad

Although it remains to be seen whether Carolina, Young, and Hubbard continue their great form in 2025, it felt like the right time to take a swing at arguably the top wide receiver in the draft class.

McMillan had a dominant season last year with the Arizona Wildcats, finishing the year with 84 receptions for 1,319 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. That season was good enough for McMillan to win the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, as well as earn both Consensus All-American and First-team All-Big 12 honors.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fantasy Pros is projecting McMillan as the WR24 and the No. 49 overall player available in PPR (points per reception) leagues this summer. Should this ranking be the case, McMillan will likely be selected near the fifth round of your draft.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Tetairoa McMillan 2025 fantasy football outlook

Carolina is a great landing spot and situation for McMillan to enter this year. He will almost certainly fill the WR1 role on the offense and be a major contributor early and often this season. Furthermore, QB Bryce Young has a major arm and is extremely accurate, something that plays perfectly into McMillan's great contested catch skills and elite route running abilities.

Ad

Should Bryce Young continue to show the elite talent that he unquestionably has at the NFL level, nothing is holding McMillan back from being a fantasy football superstar in 2025. However, there is still a risk in whether Young simply just had a strong end of season in 2024.

Although it is slightly risky and dependent on Bryce Young, the combination of elite talent and amazing situation makes McMillan a must-draft in fantasy football this year. McMillan should be viewed as a low-end WR2 this year in fantasy football with clear WR1 upside.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.