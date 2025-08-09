Tetairoa McMillan Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Panthers rookie WR this year?

Tetairoa McMillan is one of the most intriguing rookie wide receivers to consider picking for the 2025 fantasy football season. He was selected in the first round of this year's NFL Draft and has a realistic path to serving as the top target in the Carolina Panthers' offense. Here's where his fantasy outlook currently stands.

Ad

Should you draft Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan in 2025?

Tetairoa McMillan

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tetairoa McMillan will enter the 2025 season with a brighter otulook than most rookies due to his projected role with the Carolina Panthers. Their investment in him in the early stages of the 2025 NFL Draft suggests that they plan on giving him a significant role in their offensive gameplan.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Panthers have been desperate for offensive weapons to pair with struggling quarterback Bryce Young, so they hoping McMillan can be a solution to their ongoing issue. His skillset features all of the necessary tools to serve as a WR1 in their offense, so if he can capitalize on his expected opportunity, he has a ton of upside in fantasy football this year and beyond.

Tetairoa McMillan fantasy outlook in 2025

The Panthers currently feature one of the weakest groups of wide receivers in the entire NFL. They lack an established and reliable WR1, but they are clearly hoping that McMillan can fill this role for them. This could come with a valuable workload, making the rookie an intriguing option in fantasy drafts this year.

Ad

Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker represent their other young options for the position, while Adam Thielen is their top veteran. McMillan has a realistic chance of domianting the target share, considering the overall weakness of their wide receivers in general. He surely carries risk as a rookie in bottom-tier offense, but the suggested volume creates plenty of upside.

Is Tetairoa McMillan a good pick in fantasy football this year?

McMillan profiles as an elite player to target in Dynasty leagues where the multi-year format gives the rookie an even brighter outlook. He is also in a favorable situation where he's an intriguing pick in traditional season-long formats, though he also comes with a much lower floor in these leagues.

Ad

The Panthers wide receiver ranks as one of the top overall rookies to target in fantasy drafts this season, regardless of position. He is also one of the few with elite upside across all formats, making him a potential steal in seaosn-long leagues.

Where should you draft Tetairoa McMillan this year?

McMillan vs Flowers vs Ridley

McMillan currently ranks as the 58th overall player and WR29 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that he profiles as a WR3 for most rosters and can be targeted around the fifth round of many drafts.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool recommends picking McMillan in favor of several veteran options, including Calvin Ridley and Zay Flowers this year. This clearly demonstrates his elite upside in a favorable situation, making him an intriguing pick to consider in the mid-rounds of the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.