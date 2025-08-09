  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tetairoa McMillan Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Panthers rookie WR this year?

Tetairoa McMillan Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Panthers rookie WR this year?

By Adam Hulse
Published Aug 09, 2025 15:11 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Tetairoa McMillan fantasy outlook for 2025

Tetairoa McMillan is one of the most intriguing rookie wide receivers to consider picking for the 2025 fantasy football season. He was selected in the first round of this year's NFL Draft and has a realistic path to serving as the top target in the Carolina Panthers' offense. Here's where his fantasy outlook currently stands.

Ad

Should you draft Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan in 2025?

Tetairoa McMillan
Tetairoa McMillan

Tetairoa McMillan will enter the 2025 season with a brighter otulook than most rookies due to his projected role with the Carolina Panthers. Their investment in him in the early stages of the 2025 NFL Draft suggests that they plan on giving him a significant role in their offensive gameplan.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Panthers have been desperate for offensive weapons to pair with struggling quarterback Bryce Young, so they hoping McMillan can be a solution to their ongoing issue. His skillset features all of the necessary tools to serve as a WR1 in their offense, so if he can capitalize on his expected opportunity, he has a ton of upside in fantasy football this year and beyond.

Tetairoa McMillan fantasy outlook in 2025

The Panthers currently feature one of the weakest groups of wide receivers in the entire NFL. They lack an established and reliable WR1, but they are clearly hoping that McMillan can fill this role for them. This could come with a valuable workload, making the rookie an intriguing option in fantasy drafts this year.

Ad

Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker represent their other young options for the position, while Adam Thielen is their top veteran. McMillan has a realistic chance of domianting the target share, considering the overall weakness of their wide receivers in general. He surely carries risk as a rookie in bottom-tier offense, but the suggested volume creates plenty of upside.

Is Tetairoa McMillan a good pick in fantasy football this year?

McMillan profiles as an elite player to target in Dynasty leagues where the multi-year format gives the rookie an even brighter outlook. He is also in a favorable situation where he's an intriguing pick in traditional season-long formats, though he also comes with a much lower floor in these leagues.

Ad

The Panthers wide receiver ranks as one of the top overall rookies to target in fantasy drafts this season, regardless of position. He is also one of the few with elite upside across all formats, making him a potential steal in seaosn-long leagues.

Where should you draft Tetairoa McMillan this year?

McMillan vs Flowers vs Ridley
McMillan vs Flowers vs Ridley

McMillan currently ranks as the 58th overall player and WR29 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that he profiles as a WR3 for most rosters and can be targeted around the fifth round of many drafts.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool recommends picking McMillan in favor of several veteran options, including Calvin Ridley and Zay Flowers this year. This clearly demonstrates his elite upside in a favorable situation, making him an intriguing pick to consider in the mid-rounds of the draft.

About the author
Adam Hulse

Adam Hulse

Twitter icon

Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."

Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.

Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast.

Know More

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Adam Hulse
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications