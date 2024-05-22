Texans add to Houston's Scholarships for Champions program, donate $10,000 scholarships: Report

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Texans add to Houston's Scholarships for Champions program, donate $10,000 scholarships: Report

Texans add to Houston's Scholarships for Champions program, donate $10,000 scholarships: Report

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 22, 2024 15:16 GMT
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans
Texans add to Houston's Scholarships for Champions program, donate $10,000 scholarships: Report

The Houston Texans might be preparing for the 2024 NFL season, but that hasn't stopped them from giving back to the Houston community. The Texans recently donated a sizable sum to Houston's Scholarships for Champions program.

In this article, we dive deeper into the Texans' donation and its meaning to the Houston community.

Houston Texans donate $10,000 scholarships at NRG Stadium

According to a report from Click 2 Houston, the Texans surprised six Houston-based student-athletes with $10,000 scholarships apiece at NRG Stadium. Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and former wide receiver Cecil Shorts III were on hand to witness the donation.

The students received the scholarships to support their education during Reliant and the Texans’ annual Scholarship for Champions program. According to the report, the program has raised more than $700,000 since it began in 2005.

Speaking at the event, Texans linebacker Al-Shaair narrated his experience of homelessness in his teenage years. His talent in football took him out of the rut, as he was offered a scholarship at Florida Atlantic University.

Al-Shaair shone at Florida Atlantic University and entered the league as an undrafted free agent. He has since gone on to prove his worth at the highest level, recently signing a three-year, $34 million deal with the Texans, reuniting him with DeMeco Ryans, who served as his positional coach at the San Francisco 49ers.

Texans aim for more success in 2024

The Houston Texans had a phenomenal 2023 season, completing one of the fastest rebuilds in modern NFL history. The franchise went from having an abysmal 2022 to being a deep postseason run in 2023.

They were led by offensive rookie of the year C. J. Stroud, defensive rookie of the year Will Anderson Jr., and first-time head coach DeMeco Ryans.

The franchise ended the regular season with a 10-7 record. They beat the Cleveland Browns in a wildcard round matchup before losing their divisional round game to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Texans enter the 2024 season with heightened expectations, especially following the arrival of perennial Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs. The Texans are dark horses in the stacked AFC Conference.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी