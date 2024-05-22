Texans add to Houston's Scholarships for Champions program, donate $10,000 scholarships: Report

The Houston Texans might be preparing for the 2024 NFL season, but that hasn't stopped them from giving back to the Houston community. The Texans recently donated a sizable sum to Houston's Scholarships for Champions program.

In this article, we dive deeper into the Texans' donation and its meaning to the Houston community.

Houston Texans donate $10,000 scholarships at NRG Stadium

According to a report from Click 2 Houston, the Texans surprised six Houston-based student-athletes with $10,000 scholarships apiece at NRG Stadium. Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and former wide receiver Cecil Shorts III were on hand to witness the donation.

The students received the scholarships to support their education during Reliant and the Texans’ annual Scholarship for Champions program. According to the report, the program has raised more than $700,000 since it began in 2005.

Speaking at the event, Texans linebacker Al-Shaair narrated his experience of homelessness in his teenage years. His talent in football took him out of the rut, as he was offered a scholarship at Florida Atlantic University.

Al-Shaair shone at Florida Atlantic University and entered the league as an undrafted free agent. He has since gone on to prove his worth at the highest level, recently signing a three-year, $34 million deal with the Texans, reuniting him with DeMeco Ryans, who served as his positional coach at the San Francisco 49ers.

Texans aim for more success in 2024

The Houston Texans had a phenomenal 2023 season, completing one of the fastest rebuilds in modern NFL history. The franchise went from having an abysmal 2022 to being a deep postseason run in 2023.

They were led by offensive rookie of the year C. J. Stroud, defensive rookie of the year Will Anderson Jr., and first-time head coach DeMeco Ryans.

The franchise ended the regular season with a 10-7 record. They beat the Cleveland Browns in a wildcard round matchup before losing their divisional round game to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Texans enter the 2024 season with heightened expectations, especially following the arrival of perennial Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs. The Texans are dark horses in the stacked AFC Conference.