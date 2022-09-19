Texans vs Broncos: Time, channel, live stream and injury report

The Texans vs Broncos AFC battle will be played on Sunday, September 18. The Houston Texans travel to face the Denver Broncos in Week 2 of the 2022-23 NFL regular season.

The Texans were involved in an overtime tie against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos suffered a narrow defeat against the Seattle Seahawks. As both teams are yet to get a win on the board, we expect this game to be a thriller.

What time is Texans vs Broncos?

The Texans and Broncos game will kick off at 4:25 PM EST on Sunday, September 18 at Empower Field at Mile High.

What channel is the Texans vs Broncos game on?

In the USA, the game will be broadcast live on CBS.

Texans vs Broncos live streaming guide

NFL fans in the USA can live stream the game on Paramount+.

Texans vs Broncos injury report

Houston Texans injury report

Player Position Injury Status Justin Britt OL Non-injury related Out Brevin Jordan TE Ankle Questionable

The Texans will not be able to call upon Justin Britt this weekend. The team announced that the linebacker has cited 'personal reasons' for his absence. Brevin Jordan is listed as 'questionable'. Davis Mills will start as quarterback for the Texans this weekend.

Denver Broncos injury report

Player Position Injury Status KJ Hamler WR Knee/Hip Out Quinn Meinerz G Hamstring Out Josey Jewell ILB Calf Questionable Randy Gregory OLB Shoulder/ Knee Questionable DeShawn Williams DL Back Questionable K'Waun Williams CB Wrist Questionable Billy Turner OL Knee Questionable

KJ Hamler and Quinn Meinerz will not be available for this weekend's game against the Texans. Nathaniel Hackett has five players listed as questionable heading into Week 2. Josey Jewell, Randy Gregory, DeShawn Williams, K'Waun Williams, and Billy Turner could all miss the AFC clash on Sunday. If that happens to be the case, Hackett's defense will be stretched thin as a number of backups will be called upon to pick up the slack.

Russell Wilson will start as quarterback for the Broncos on Sunday.

Russell Wilson will start for the Broncos in Week 2

Texans vs Broncos head-to-head record

The two teams have met eight times in the past. The Broncos have won five games against the Texans. Meanwhile, Houston has managed to come out victorious on three occasions.

The last time these two teams played each other was back in August 2019. The game ended 38-24 in favor of the Broncos. However, we expect to see a close game on Sunday as both teams are figuring out their best combinations.

Davis Mills' consistency as a reliable starter will be tested following a solid performance against the Colts. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson will look to continue getting comfortable in the Broncos offense.

