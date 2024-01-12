Texans vs Browns Injury Report: Latest on Robert Woods, Noah Brown, Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit and more for AFC Wildcard Round

The Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns face each other in the postseason for the first time.

Each team has had a different path to get here. The Texans leaned on a massive rebuild centered around rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, and it worked to the tune of their first AFC South title since Deshaun Watson's departure.

Speaking of Watson, while the Browns were unable to reap the benefits of his first full season with the team because of a shoulder injury, they had already accumulated enough momentum with him to translate that into a playoff return by the time Joe Flacco joined midseason.

Now either of these teams is poised to reach the Divisional Round, but some key pieces may be missing:

Houston Texans' injury report for 2023-24 Wind Card Round

This is the Texans' injury list, with just one player certifiably to be absent:

No. 3 pick Will Anderson Jr. is among those whose participation is in doubt, and two of their wide receivers also have that status.

Noah Brown's injury update

After six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Noah Brown joined the Texans as a free agent. Since then, he has had a career-high 567 yards from 33 catches; and while he has not played as much as Tank Dell and Nio Collins, he has still been a solid contributor with 24 first downs.

Brown did not practice in the first two days of camp, then was limited on Thursday as he favored his back, making him a potential game-time decision.

Robert Woods' injury update

Robert Woods, meanwhile, has had a career-low 427 yards and one touchdown from 40 receptions, but stats are not what DeMeco Ryans has been seeking from him.

Rather, it is his leadership and big-game experience, which have proven beneficial to a very young squad that has much-unexplored potential. They may miss it on Saturday, however, as a hip injury excluded him from Tuesday and limited his participation in the next two days.

Cleveland Browns' injury report for 2023-24 Wild Card Round

The Browns had a very extensive list of hurting players on Tuesday, but by Thursday, it had changed drastically:

Multiple players who either did not participate or were limited at the beginning of camp were back at full strength by Thursday, with some exceptions.

Denzel Ward's injury update

Cornerback Denzel Ward is one of these. Having been a full participant for the first two days, he suddenly fell to limited participation on Thursday with a shoulder injury. His status for Saturday is in doubt.

Grant Delpit's injury update

One of Ward's backfield cohorts, meanwhile, will not be on the field. Safety Grant Delpit has a groin injury and has been limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

The game can be seen on NBC beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.