Texans vs Colts: Injury Report and Starting Lineup - October 17 | NFL Season 2021-22 

NFL Week 6 will feature an AFC South matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans.

The AFC South division is one of the weaker divisions in the NFL. with the Texans and Colts tied for second at 1-4 apiece. Both teams had modest expectations at the start of the season.

The Texans were reeling from the Deshaun Watson dilemma, while the Colts were struggling with key injuries. Considering how their seasons have been so far in 2021, both teams will look for a win on Sunday.

PFF HOU Texans @PFF_Texans Highest Passer Ratings in Week 5: 🔺 Tom Brady - 144.4

The Texans have had to start QB3 rookie Davis Mills, with Tyrod Taylor injured. Mills has played just how you would expect a late-round rookie to play. He has had ups and downs, mostly downs, but has largely played admirably in his assigned role.

The Colts have made some of the biggest headlines this season with their injuries, mostly with Carson Wentz (lower body). He had foot surgery early in the season, and then sprained both ankles just weeks later. Quenton Nelson, Xavier Rhodes and TY Hilton are just a few other key starters who have not been 100%. That explains why the team has won only once this season.

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts Injury Report

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans could struggle offensively, with several starters questionable or out. Their offensive line is already without Laremy Tunsil (thumb), while Justin Britt (knee) is questionable and hasn't practiced yet this week.

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (shoulder) practised on Friday, and has a 50/50 chance of playing, while wide receiver Danny Amendola (thigh) has a slimmer chance of being on the field for this game.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Texans coach David Culley said that LT Laremy Tunsil, who has a fully torn UCL in his thumb, will have surgery and be about about a month. Tunsil hoped to put off surgery to play. #Texans coach David Culley said that LT Laremy Tunsil, who has a fully torn UCL in his thumb, will have surgery and be about about a month. Tunsil hoped to put off surgery to play. Laremy Tunsil had successful surgery today, source said. He’s out 4-6 weeks. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… Laremy Tunsil had successful surgery today, source said. He’s out 4-6 weeks. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

Their defense has a few healthy starters, but also has a couple of backups who may not be available for this game. Cornerback Desmond King ll (hip) was downgraded,and held out of practice on Friday, while linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (hip) was upgraded and had a full practice.

Justin Britt OL Knee DNP DNP DNP Questionable Danny Amendola WR Thigh LP LP LP Questionable Rex Burkhead RB Hip/Knee LP DNP LP Questionable Desmond King ll DB Hip - LP DNP Questionable Laremy Tunsil OL Thumb DNP DNP DNP Out Deshaun Watson QB Non-injury DNP DNP DNP Out Pharaoh Brown TE Shoulder DNP LP FP - Kamu Grugier-Hill LB Hip LP LP FP - Mark Ingram ll RB Non-injury - DNP - -

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are a bit more banged up, but it's nothing new. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (hip) is out, and the team has been trying out kickers for a last-minute replacement. Tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb) has missed the last four games, and looks set to miss this one too.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Colts are working out kickers today with starter Rodrigo Blankenship suffering from a hip injury that limited him on MNF. Blankenship may miss a little time. The team is working out at least FA Ks Brett Maher and Michael Badgley, sources say. Badgley was once a UDFA in Indy. The #Colts are working out kickers today with starter Rodrigo Blankenship suffering from a hip injury that limited him on MNF. Blankenship may miss a little time. The team is working out at least FA Ks Brett Maher and Michael Badgley, sources say. Badgley was once a UDFA in Indy.

Meanwhile, rookie defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring) is off IR, and is all set to make his debut in the NFL. Linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle/shoulder) is expected to play on Sunday despite not practicing much during the week.

Xavier Rhodes CB Concussion DNP LP FP Questionable Rodrigo Blankenship K Hip DNP DNP DNP Out Andrew Sendejo S Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out Braden Smith T Foot/thumb DNP DNP DNP Out Kemoko Turay DE Groin DNP DNP DNP Out Jordan Wilkins RB Non-football illness DNP DNP DNP Out Darius Leonard LB Ankle/shoulder DNP LP FP - Rock Ya-Sin CB Ankle DNP LP FP - Kwity Paye DE Hamstring LP FP FP - Issac Rochell DE Illness FP FP FP -

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts Starting Lineup

Houston Texans

QB Davis Mills | RB Mark Ingram ll | WR Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley, Danny Amendola | TE Pharaoh Brown | OL Geron Christian Sr., Tytus Howard, Justin Britt, Max Scharping, Charlie Heck.

DL Whitney Mercilus, Maliek Collins, DeMarcus Walker, Jordan Jenkins | LB Zach Cunningham, Christian Kirksey, Joe Thomas | CB Vernon Hargreaves lll, Terrance Mitchell, Desmond King ll | S Eric Murray, Justin Reid | K Ka'imi Fairbairn | P Cameron Johnston.

Indianapolis Colts

QB Carson Wentz | RB Jonathan Taylor | WR Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell | TE Jack Doyle | OL Eric Fisher, Chris Reed, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski, Julie'n Davenport

DL Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Al-Quadin Muhammad | LB Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin | CB Rock Ya-Sin, Xavier Rhodes, Kenny Moore ll | S Khari Willis, Julian Blackmon | K N/A | P Rigoberto Sanchez.

