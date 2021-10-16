Texans vs Colts: Injury Report and Starting Lineup - October 17 | NFL Season 2021-22 

NFL Week 6 will feature an AFC South matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans.
The AFC South division is one of the weaker divisions in the NFL. with the Texans and Colts tied for second at 1-4 apiece. Both teams had modest expectations at the start of the season.
The Texans were reeling from the Deshaun Watson dilemma, while the Colts were struggling with key injuries. Considering how their seasons have been so far in 2021, both teams will look for a win on Sunday.
The Texans have had to start QB3 rookie Davis Mills, with Tyrod Taylor injured. Mills has played just how you would expect a late-round rookie to play. He has had ups and downs, mostly downs, but has largely played admirably in his assigned role.
The Colts have made some of the biggest headlines this season with their injuries, mostly with Carson Wentz (lower body). He had foot surgery early in the season, and then sprained both ankles just weeks later. Quenton Nelson, Xavier Rhodes and TY Hilton are just a few other key starters who have not been 100%. That explains why the team has won only once this season.
Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts Injury Report
Houston Texans
The Houston Texans could struggle offensively, with several starters questionable or out. Their offensive line is already without Laremy Tunsil (thumb), while Justin Britt (knee) is questionable and hasn't practiced yet this week.
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (shoulder) practised on Friday, and has a 50/50 chance of playing, while wide receiver Danny Amendola (thigh) has a slimmer chance of being on the field for this game.
Their defense has a few healthy starters, but also has a couple of backups who may not be available for this game. Cornerback Desmond King ll (hip) was downgraded,and held out of practice on Friday, while linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (hip) was upgraded and had a full practice.
Indianapolis Colts
The Colts are a bit more banged up, but it's nothing new. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (hip) is out, and the team has been trying out kickers for a last-minute replacement. Tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb) has missed the last four games, and looks set to miss this one too.
Meanwhile, rookie defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring) is off IR, and is all set to make his debut in the NFL. Linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle/shoulder) is expected to play on Sunday despite not practicing much during the week.
Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts Starting Lineup
Houston Texans
QB Davis Mills | RB Mark Ingram ll | WR Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley, Danny Amendola | TE Pharaoh Brown | OL Geron Christian Sr., Tytus Howard, Justin Britt, Max Scharping, Charlie Heck.
DL Whitney Mercilus, Maliek Collins, DeMarcus Walker, Jordan Jenkins | LB Zach Cunningham, Christian Kirksey, Joe Thomas | CB Vernon Hargreaves lll, Terrance Mitchell, Desmond King ll | S Eric Murray, Justin Reid | K Ka'imi Fairbairn | P Cameron Johnston.
Indianapolis Colts
QB Carson Wentz | RB Jonathan Taylor | WR Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell | TE Jack Doyle | OL Eric Fisher, Chris Reed, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski, Julie'n Davenport
DL Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Al-Quadin Muhammad | LB Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin | CB Rock Ya-Sin, Xavier Rhodes, Kenny Moore ll | S Khari Willis, Julian Blackmon | K N/A | P Rigoberto Sanchez.