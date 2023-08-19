Texans vs Dolphins prediction & betting tips - August 19, 2023 

The Texans host the Dolphins on Saturday, August 19th at 4:00 p.m. ET in a game between two AFC teams.

Miami was defeated by the Falcons in their preseason opener at home 19 - 3 while the Texans beat the Patriots 20 - 9 at Foxboro. Both teams have held joint practices together ahead of their game.

Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans announced that rookie C.J. Stroud will start under center. Mike McDaniel will likely not have Tua Tagovailoa in the game as he didn't play against the Falcons last Friday.

There's a strong chance Skylar Thompson and Mike White will see action at quarterback.

Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans prediction

Miami QB Skylar Thompson will see action vs. Houston

While the Miami Dolphins will likely not be rolling with their starters, the team is a 2.5-point road underdog versus the Houston Texans. The line is at -135 for Houston and +115 for Miami.

Seeing Miami as a slight underdog comes as no surprise. The defense gave up 19 points to an Atlanta Falcons offense that didn't play any starters. Houston is in rebuild mode under Ryans as players are looking to make the 53-man squad.

Also, Stroud playing in this game gives me the confidence to go heavily on Houston's money line of -135. It seems that Miami is just trying to stay healthy like all teams with the regular season getting close.

Dolphins vs. Texans: Betting tips

Another play that I love here is the over/under of 39.5 points as the under could be smart play here. Neither team has impressed offensively, especially Miami's three-point effort in their first preseason.

There are questions if they could put more than 10 points against a young and hungry Houston defense.

The question is McDaniel can spark the offense to play better as that's his calling card. Being just 2.5-point underdogs could tell me that bettors feel that Miami can hang around with Houston.

They aren't heavily fazed but are hoping for a better effort in their second preseason matchup. If you feel a bit risky, take Miami straight up in hopes that the duo of Thompson and White can put it together.

How to watch Texans vs Dolphins?

Local TV channel: WFOR (Miami) | KTRK (Houston)

National TV channel: NFL Network

Time: August 19th, 4:00 PM ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston

Live stream: fuboTV, NFL+ (U.S.) | DAZN (Canada)