Houston Texans vs. New York Jets injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 12 

The Houston Texans will host the New York Jets in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season in what is touted to be a battle for the second pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The two teams are 2-8 and trail the Detroit Lions in the race for the top pick in next year's draft. Defeat will almost certainly guarantee the second pick for the team that loses, as neither is expected to win too many games the rest of the season and the winner will hold the tiebreaker.

The Texans are favorites heading into this game after their incredible 22-13 win over AFC leaders the Tennessee Titans. It was one of the biggest upsets of the season, rivaled only by the Jacksonville Jaguars' victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.

But an upset win over the Titans is no precursor to an upswing in form. Just ask the Jets. Since beating Tennessee, New York has lost five of their next six games and has had four different quarterbacks play for the team.

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for both teams ahead of a game that doesn't have significant playoff implications but could alter next year's draft order.

Houston Texans vs. New York Jets injury report

Houston Texans

Player Position Injury Game Status Deshaun Watson QB Not Injury Related Out Jordan Jenkins DL Knee Out Davion Davis WR Illness Questionable Lonnie Johnson Jr. DB Illness Questionable Jonathan Greenard DL Foot Questionable Nico Collins WR Hip Questionable

Deshaun Watson continues to remain sidelined. Defensive lineman Jordan Jenkins (knee) is out for the game on Sunday.

Two wide receivers have been listed as questionable for the game against the Jets: Davion Davis (illness) and Nico Collins (hip). Defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. and defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard (foot) are questionable to play on Sunday.

New York Jets

Player Position Injury Game Status Michael Carter RB Ankle Out Corey Davis WR Groin Questionable Folorunso Fatukasi DL Foot Questionable Shaq Lawson DL Wrist Questionable C. J. Mosley LB Shoulder Questionable Nathan Shephard DL Elbow Questionable John Franklin-Myers DL Hip Questionable

Running back Michael Carter (ankle) is the only player the Jets have ruled out for Sunday.

The Jets have four defensive linemen as questionable for the game on Sunday: Dolorunso Fatukasi (foot), Shaq Lawson (wrist), Nathan Shephard (elbow) and John Franklin-Myers (hip). Linebacker C.J. Mosley is also questionable with a hip issue.

Houston Texans vs. New York Jets starting lineup

Houston Texans

QB - Tyrod Taylor | RB - David Johnson | WR - Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Danny Amendola | TE - Pharaoh Brown | OL - Geron Christian Sr., Tytus Howard, Jimmy Morrissey, Justin McCray, Charlie Heck

DL - Jonathan Greenard, Maliek Collins, DeMarcus Walker, Jacob Martin | LB - Zach Cunningham, Neville Hewitt, Kevin Pierre-Louis | CB - Desmond King II, Terrance Mitchell, Lonnie Johnson Jr. | SS - Eric Murray, Justin Reid | K - Ka'imi Fairbairn | P - Cameron Johnston

New York Jets

QB - Zach Wilson | RB - Tevin Coleman | WR - Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder, Elijah Moore | TE - Ryan Griffin | OL - George Fant, Alijah-Vera Tucker, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten, Morgan Moses

ALSO READ Article Continues below

DL - John Franklin-Myers, Sheldon Rankins, Quinnen Williams, Shaq Lawson | LB - Del'Shawn Phillips, C.J. Mosley, Quincy Williams | CB - Javelin Guidry, Bryce Hall, Michael Carter II | S - Sharrod Neasman, Ashtyn Davis | K - Matt Ammendola | P - Braden Mann

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar