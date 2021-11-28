Houston Texans vs. New York Jets prediction, odds, Picks & Betting Trends - NFL Week 12 

The New York Jets and Houston Texans will face off in Week 12 in what is by far the least exciting game of Week 12. Only a handful of neutrals, especially fantasy owners with players from these two sides, would tune in to watch this game as both teams are 2-8 and don’t have much to play for.

The Texans are coming into this after their awe-inspiring victory over the Tennessee Titans, one of the biggest upsets in recent NFL history. They will be brimming with confidence and want to finish the season with as many wins as possible.

In their last game against the Miami Dolphins, the Jets showed some grit but eventually succumbed to a 24-17 loss. Quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to be back for this game, which is good for the Jets, who want their rookie to get as much experience as possible ahead of his sophomore season in 2022.

The game could have severe implications for the 2022 NFL draft order, as the team that loses will all but secure the second pick behind the winless Detroit Lions.

Houston Texans vs. New York Jets match details

Date: November 28th, 2021

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Time: 1:00 pm EST

Houston Texans vs. New York Jets betting odds

Spreads

New York Jets: +2.5 (-105)

Houston Texans: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

New York Jets: +120

Houston Texans: -140

Over/Under

New York Jets: O45.5 (-110)

Houston Texans: U45.5 (-110)

Houston Texans vs. New York Jets betting picks

The Texans will be coming into this with a lot of confidence, having beaten the best team in the AFC last week. Tyrod Taylor has shown that he can lead an offense down the field and put up points on the board, something Zach Wilson is yet to showcase.

The game won’t be as close as the odds suggest. Bet the under and the Texans to cover the spread.

Houston Texans vs. New York Jets betting trends

The Texans are 1-2 against the spread in their past three games, but the total has hit the over once during that span. However, the average points per game in the past three matches involving them is 46.7, more than the over/under for this game.

The Jets are 0-3 against the spread in their last three games, but the total has hit twice in that span. New York’s past three games have also averaged more than a point than the 44.5 over/under for this game.

Houston Texans vs. New York Jets key injuries

Houston Texans

The Texans will continue to bench Deshaun Watson, a non-story at this point. They will also be without defensive lineman Jordan Jenkins. Wide receiver duo Nico Collins and Davion Davis are questionable to play on Sunday.

New York Jets

The Jets’ offense will be without running back Michael Carter, a significant blow to their offense. Veteran defensive stars Shaq Lawson and C.J. Mosley are also questionable for the game on Sunday.

Houston Texans vs. New York Jets head-to-head

The two teams have met only eight times in NFL history. The Jets hold a 5-3 lead in the all-time head-to-head series between the two teams.

New York won the first five games between the two teams, but Houston has since recorded three straight wins over the Jets. The two teams last met during the 2018 season. The Texans won 29-22.

Houston Texans vs. New York Jets prediction

The Texans are a slightly more competent side with more explosive weapons and veteran stars than the Jets, giving them the edge.

Prediction: The Texans win by at least seven points.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar