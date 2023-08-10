Texans vs Patriots prediction and preview – August 10 | NFL Preseason 2023

The Houston Texans will square off against the New England Patriots on Thursday, August 10, in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason. The highly-anticipated clash will commence at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Texans vs Patriots game will air on the NFL Network. Fans can also stream the matchup on fuboTV and Hulu.

The Texans had the second-worst record in the NFL last season (3-13-1). They finished fourth in the AFC South last year despite winning two of their final three games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Houston selected CJ Stroud as the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and might look to build its team around the young quarterback in the upcoming season. It will be interesting to see whether the Stroud will be given the nod against the Patriots on Thursday.

Meanwhile, New England finished third in the AFC East last season with an 8-9 record. Bill Belichick's side failed to qualify for the postseason after they suffered five losses in their final seven games.

The Patriots will be looking to start the NFL preseason on a solid note and lay down a marker for the rest of the teams. The franchise appears to be putting its faith in quarterback Mac Jones for the 2023 campaign.

Houston Texans injury report

Here's a look at the Texans' injury report ahead of their preseason opener against New England:

Jesse Matthews, WR (Knee) - Injured reserve

Greg Little, OT (Undisclosed) - Injured reserve

Scott Quessenberry, C (Knee - ACL + MCL) - Injured reserve

Christian Kirksey, OLB (Hamstring) - Questionable

New England Patriots injury report

Here's the Patriots' injury report for the Week 1 game against Houston:

Trey Flowers, LB (Undisclosed) - Out

Trent Brown, OT (Undisclosed) - Questionable

Cole Strange, OG (Leg) - Questionable

Ty Montgomery, WR (Leg) - Questionable

NFL Preseason 2023: Texans vs Patriots Prediction

While Stroud has shown flashes of brilliance during his time in training camp, he might face a different challenge playing in an NFL preseason game. Mac Jones, on the other hand, hasn't been convincing as the Patriots' long-term starter.

We predict this game to be a low scoring one, with New England getting the win over the Texans.