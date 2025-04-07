Tez Johnson NFL Draft: Best landing spot for Oregon WR

Oregon WR Tez Johnson will hope to make his mark in the NFL after a solid college career. During five years with Troy and Oregon, Johnson totalled 3,889 yards and 28 TDs. He had 10 touchdowns in the last two seasons as he stepped up his production once he joined the Ducks.

Johnson was named in the Second-team All-Big Ten Conference as he led the team in both receiving yards and touchdowns.

The story of Tez Johnson is an inspiring one. He moved in with his then-high school teammate QB Bo Nix in 2018, as his mother Shamika wanted Johnson to live a better life. Nix and Johnson once again teamed up at Oregon before the quarterback was taken in round one of the 2024 NFL draft. Johnson will look to follow his close friend in making it at the NFL level.

At college, Johnson has been a high volume target throughout his career after amassing over 50 targets in four of his five collegiate seasons, and his ability to play in the slot will appeal to many teams.

In the 2025 NFL draft, the likes of Tet McMillan, Emeka Egbuka, Luther Burden III and Matthew Golden are seen as the top prospects in terms of wide receivers. Johnson looks to be a mid-round selection by a team looking to add depth at the position and will look to impress his new employers in training camp and beyond.

Some scouts will be put of by Johnson's 5-foot-10, 165-pound frame and his 4.51 40-yard dash at the Combine, but his college production should still see him as a mid-round selection.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein said about Johnson:

"Productive, high-volume slot receiver whose evaluation will include balancing the playmaking against his lack of traits. Johnson is thin-limbed with average suddenness and benefited from a scheme allowing him to run free in space."

Tez Johnson's best potential landing spot in the 2025 NFL draft

NFL: Tez Johnson at the Combine - Source: Imagn

Arguably the best landing spot for Tez Johnson is once again linking up with Bo Nix and joining the Denver Broncos. Outside of Courtland Sutton the Broncos have plenty of young WRs yet to make a mark at the NFL level.

Johnson could enter the building and compete for snaps right away, and Nix is likely to want his former teammate as part of the team going forward.

Moreover, according to SI, Johnson took 87.8% of his college snaps from the slot, which would be an excellent fit with Denver's short passing attack.

Other teams who have a need at wide receiver include the Houston Texans, who despite having Nico Collins, lost Stefon Diggs in free agency and Tank Dell to a long-term injury. The LA Chargers could also use depth at the position after losing Josh Palmer during free agency, and Quentin Johnston's NFL career up to now has been quite inconsistent.

However, arguably Tez Johnson's landing spot is with the Broncos, who hold one fourth- and three sixth-round picks in the 2025 NFL draft. Should he make it to round six, picking him would be a no-brainer, even if's just to appease QB Bo Nix.

