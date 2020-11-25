Thanksgiving NFL Football: TV schedule, time and live stream

The NFL's Thanksgiving Thursday schedule includes three games of varying importance.

The opener, pitting the Detroit Lions against the Houston Texans, is an essentially meaningless contest between two teams who won't make the playoffs or land the all-important No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The matinee between Washington and the Dallas Cowboys involves two teams in a three-way tie for second place in the NFC East. Of course, every team in the NFC East has a losing record and whoever wins the division seems destined for a quiet playoff exit, but it's a playoff berth nonetheless.

Then there's the main event between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. This is arguably the NFL's most consistently intense rivalry in recent years, and this Thanksgiving it features the 10-0 Steelers trying to remain the NFL's only undefeated team, while the Ravens are 6-4 and trying to stay in the playoff picture.

Who plays on Thanksgiving Day?

The Lions (4-6) host the Texans (3-7), continuing a tradition that dates back to 1934 of the Lions playing on Thanksgiving.

Detroit was shut out in its last game, 20-0, by the Carolina Panthers. The Lions have a quarterback in Matthew Stafford who is typically productive in terms of getting his numbers, but injuries at running back and wide receiver have robbed Stafford of some of his top weapons. Lions running back Adrian Peterson is a future Hall of Famer, but at 35 years old he's not the player he used to be and it's showing this season.

The Texans are led by franchise QB Deshaun Watson, but like Stafford, he doesn't have a lot of help around him. Whereas Stafford's supporting cast has been decimated by injuries, Watson's top receiving target (DeAndre Hopkins) was traded away in the offseason and the Texans haven't seemed to recover. Houston has some momentum coming into this game, however, as they beat the New England Patriots in their last game.

The Cowboys (3-7) are another Thanksgiving regular, having played on the holiday every year since 1966. They host Washington (3-7) in an NFC East showdown.

Dallas has been set back by injuries to QB Dak Prescott and the offensive line this season. Backup QB Andy Dalton played well last week, however, leading the Cowboys to a road win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Washington is also rolling with a reserve quarterback; Alex Smith began the season No. 3 on the depth chart but has moved up after original starter Dwayne Haskins was benched and replacement starter Kyle Allen broke his ankle.

Here are 5️⃣ important storylines for each team heading into the Thanksgiving Day matchup #WASvsDAL @Essilorusa — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 23, 2020

The Steelers (10-0) host the Ravens (6-4) in a star-studded affair.

Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger is a two-time Super Bow champion and future Hall of Famer. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson is the NFL's reigning MVP, an award he won in a unanimous vote last season. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is a favorite to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year this season, and wide receiver Chase Claypool is a rookie sensation.

Thanksgiving NFL TV schedule

What times are the NFL games on Thanksgiving?

12:30 p.m. EST -- Texans at Lions

4:30 p.m. EST -- Washington at Cowboys

8:20 p.m. EST -- Ravens at Steelers

What channels are the NFL games on Thanksgiving?

CBS -- Texans at Lions

FOX -- Washington at Cowboys

NBC -- Ravens at Steelers

Thanksgiving NFL live streams

CBS All Access -- Texans at Lions

fubo.TV -- Washington at Cowboys

NBC Sports -- Ravens at Steelers