"That was a dark time. It was probably the lowest point I've had in my life" - Davante Adams reveals how his mother motivated him to not give up on gridiron dreams

Davante Adams is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Now with the Las Vegas Raiders, he has dominated defenses for years with the Green Bay Packers. He is poised to do the same in his first season in the AFC West.

However, his role as the dominant wide receiver was not always clear. He recently opened up on his struggles on the Pivot Podcast.

He told host Channing Crowder:

"That was a dark time. It was probably the lowest point that I've had in my life. Not probably, definitely was the lowest point, because not everything went according to plan like early on. I didn't play football to my junior year."

He went on to say that his mistakes were amplified, which worried him:

"We talked about that at the NFL level. When you make mistakes, you know, if you come in as a higher draft pick, everything is magnified way more."

Fortunately for the Packers, the Raiders and fans of good football, Adams persevered and turned into an absolute stud.

Determination, perseverance and support helped make Davante Adams into the player he is today

It may seem like a long time ago, but Davante Adams has not forgotten about his early days in the league. Adams was far less confident back then, but there's no time for doubt in the NFL:

"That was a year Jordy hurt his knee. So I was kind of thrusted into that number one or me and Cobb were both kind of like the one. I was outside, but I got kind of thrusted into that role. There's a lot of expectations, which I was fine with all of that... I don't even I don't think too much about that type of stuff."

He continued:

But getting hurt the second game of the year and having that linger throughout the whole time and then having a bunch of drops and stuff like that. Not that I let that go to my head. But it was just, when a mistake start to compound and you're a young player, it's hard to deal with."

He opened up about the role his parents played in helping him get to where he is now:

"Some of that stuff is (hard) if you don't have your mind all the way, right. And I didn't, it was hard for me to bounce back... So it's a lot different now. And, you know, I was able to come out of that just because my circle, my mom was in my corner, my dad same way."

Parents can often play a key role in helping players get to where they are, and Davante Adams recognizes their role in his success.

We will see Adams in action for the Raiders when the season kicks off next month.

