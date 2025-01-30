"That inspired me": When Patrick Mahomes opened up about Brett Favre's influence on him as a QB

Kansas City Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes is a generational talent known for his elite arm strength and play-making ability. After winning the 2018 NFL MVP award, Mahomes earned multiple brand deals, including with brands such as Head & Shoulders, Helzberg Diamonds, and an ownership stake in The MVP Experience, a Virtual Reality experience for Chiefs fan who came to the stadium for games.

While explaining the opportunity Mahomes said in an interview in September 2019:

"As I grew up and idolized and watched some of these quarterbacks that played the game, I always wanted to see exactly what they were doing and how they did it. And so when they came to me with this idea, I knew it was something I wanted to look into even more."

The star quarterback then went on to explain how as a young athlete he would try to emulate Brett Favre and how his partnership with the VR game could potentially give others a chance to have that experience.

“Just to see him (Favre) scrambling around the field and finding ways to make impossible throws, I always wanted to see what did the window look like when he made that throw and how did he make it," Mahomes said. "I feel like that was something that inspired me to get out there and try to make these throws and do all these different arm angles.”

Andy Reid - A common link between Brett Favre and Patrick Mahomes

Interestingly, both Brett Favre and Patrick Mahomes trained under Andy Reid. While Reid is the current HC of the Chiefs, he was the QB coach when Favre was at his peak with the Green Bay Packers.

"I’ve been around two guys like that. He and Brett Farve, neither one time great on the clock,” Reid said in a press conference earlier this month. “But people do have a hard time getting to them into catching them and all that, so I guess he’s (Mahomes) got field speed. I’m not sure there is such (a thing), but he runs well on the field."

Just like the former Green Bay Packers QB, Brett Favre, Patrick Mahomes is also known to make difficult throws under pressure. His 44-yard deep pass to WR Tyreek Hill in Super Bowl LIV and his 26-yard scramble in the fourth quarter against the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII are just some examples of how he is able to stay cool under pressure.

