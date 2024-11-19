"That was an interesting decision": When Aaron Rodgers expressed frustration over Packers' move without QB's input

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers is known for expressing himself. He doesn’t hesitate to speak his mind, even if it causes inconvenience for others. Back in 2018, when Rodgeres was still with the Packers, he was forced to say goodbye to two of his close confidants. As expected, Rodgers wasn’t happy about it and expressed his frustration.

When interviewed by ESPN Radio, Rodgers shared his unhappiness about not being included in the decision-making process when QB coach Alex Van Pelt and veteran WR Jordy Nelson were released.

“I thought that was an interesting change, really without consulting me. There's a close connection between quarterback and quarterback coach. And that was an interesting decision.”

Rodgers wanted Packers to retain Van Pelt and Nelson

Rodgers had a valid point, as he was the starting quarterback on the team and arguably the top quarterback in the league. The trio of Rodgers, Nelson, and Van Pelt had been together since 2014, and they had a strong bond. Rodgers even dreamed of finishing his career with the Packers alongside Nelson.

“We played together for a long time and talked about finishing his career here, together, making the most of our opportunities.”

Rodgers was equally disappointed when Van Pelt was let go. A source within the Packers organization close to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, confirmed this sentiment.

“Both of those decisions [with Nelson and Van Pelt] were made without him. In both situations, he had no influence with [the front office] before anything went down.”

In most franchises, seasoned players like Rodgers are given a say in key decisions. However, things seemed to work differently with the Packers according to Robinson's source.

“I think Aaron wants to be engaged in some decisions. But that's just not the way it works [in Green Bay]. I think that's obviously frustrating, and it’s going to keep coming out.”

Packers wanted Super Bowl-caliber team around Rodgers

The Packers were trying to build a Super Bowl-caliber team and reportedly felt Nelson’s price tag was too high to retain him. Nelson was reportedly willing to lower his price, but the offer from the Packers was close to a bare minimum for veterans.

Instead, Green Bay brought in Jimmy Graham from the Seahawks at a price similar to what Nelson had been paid. That plan fell flat, as McCarthy was fired in the middle of the season. Although the team bounced back during the 2019-20 season with a 13-3 record, Rodgers’ frustrations over the 2018 decisions might have lingered.

