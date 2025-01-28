"That is just part of life" - When Tom Brady made his feelings clear on Colts fan who booed Andrew Luck

In 2012, Andrew Luck was selected as the #No. 1 draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts with the hope of replacing an aging Peyton Manning. Luck was a generational talent, once touted as one of the best at the collegiate level. Colts fans had huge expectations from him, which he lived up to as well, but for his injuries.

The news of his retirement broke during the fourth quarter of the game against the Bears, which they lost 27-17. Shockingly, Colts fans started booing Luck at Lucas Oil Stadium as the news didn’t sit well with them.

During an appearance on WEEI’s, ‘The Greg Hill Show’ in August 2019, Brady could empathize with Luck and the latter’s decision to walk away. He said,

“I think emotions are just that. They come and go," he said. "At the moment, I try not to make any decisions on emotion. We are emotional beings. They just ebb and flow. That is just part of life in my view."

Luck was forced to retire mid-season in 2019 after several injuries halted his career progress. In seven years, he barely played five seasons injury-free, but he still managed to take the Colts to the postseason four times.

“It is his life. Everyone has the right to choose what he wants to do," Brady said. "He had a great career, and he was a great player. Everybody wishes they could be healthy all the time. It is a contact sport, and he's certainly had his fair share of injuries, so guys retire at different times.”

Support system helped Tom Brady outlast rival Peyton Manning and his successor; Andrew Luck

At the time of his retirement, Luck told reporters that his long series of injuries was the reason behind his sudden departure. He suffered from fractured ribs in 2015, followed by a shoulder injury in the same year. Later, he sustained kidney and abdominal muscle tears. He then had to skip the entire 2017 season due to another shoulder injury, followed by failed rehab programs. A calf and ankle injury in 2019 led to his decision to retire abruptly, creating shock waves in the NFL.

After the game, he told ESPN,

“I felt stuck and the only way out of it is to no longer play football," Luck said. "it's taken my joy away from the game.”

On the other hand, Brady outlasted his biggest rival, Peyton Manning, and the latter’s successor at Colts. Brady credited his support system for his long-lasting career.

