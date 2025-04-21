"That would piss anybody off" - When Christian McCaffrey opened up on Panthers trading him to 49ers in shocking move

The Carolina Panthers started the 2021 season 1-5, ending their playoff hopes and prompting a swift rebuild. Coach Matt Rhule was fired during the season, and running back Christian McCaffrey played seven games before an injury ended his year.

McCaffrey was subsequently traded to the San Francisco 49ers in October 2022.

As expected, McCaffrey was upset with the release and expressed his disappointment in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle's Michael Silver in October 2023.

“I guess I don’t necessarily know the difference between cut or traded," McCaffrey said. "All I know is they’re getting rid of you. … Like, you guys don’t think I’m good enough, you don’t think you need me here anymore. That would piss anybody off. … I think it would be weird if I was all happy about somebody getting rid of me. I think that would be more of an unnatural reaction than being angry.”

McCaffrey added that so many emotions were flowing through him then. Carolina was a home for him, and he felt like a part of the city. He knew he was playing well until his injury. Although the Panthers weren’t a good team, McCaffrey knew he wasn’t the worst to get rid of.

In 2021, McCaffrey had 99 carries for 442 yards and one touchdown. He also recorded 37 receptions for 343 yards and one touchdown, averaging 9.3 yards per reception.

Carolina Panthers traded away Christian McCaffrey for strategic purpose

The Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey as part of their strategic rebuilding plan for the future. The 49ers received McCaffrey in exchange for second, third and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024.

From the Panthers' perspective, acquiring draft assets for the future facilitates a long-term roster overhaul. Meanwhile, the 49ers aimed to enhance their offensive capabilities by adding a versatile playmaker like McCaffrey, a dual-threat running back.

Since his trade, he had an immediate impact on the team. In his first full season, he accumulated 1,210 yards from scrimmage and ten touchdowns in 11 games.

