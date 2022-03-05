“That’s a sore subject" - Bengals Evan McPherson in hot water for watching Super Bowl halftime show

Evan McPherson has become as much of a sensation as anyone else this past season because of the air of confidence that he exudes. He has a swagger about himself that is charming in the right amount, like when he said they were going to the AFC Championship game right before he hit the game-winning field goal.

Brandon Saho @BrandonSaho Oh my Money Mac. Joe Burrow says Evan McPherson told the Bengals bench “it looks like we are going to the AFC Championship game” as he walked out to kick the game-winning FG. #Bengals Oh my Money Mac. Joe Burrow says Evan McPherson told the Bengals bench “it looks like we are going to the AFC Championship game” as he walked out to kick the game-winning FG. #Bengals

Nicknamed the "Shooter" due to his accuracy, he converted all 14 field goal attempts that he had in the postseason. But his bravado might not be so endearing when he losed a game, and it seems he was more interested in things happening elsewhere. And if the game is the Super Bowl, it just does not sit right.

Special Teams coach rebukes Evan McPherson

Cincinnati Bengals 2009 Headshots

The Cincinnati Bengals went into the break of the Super Bowl this year, trailing the Los Angeles Rams 13-10. In such a situation, everyone would have expected the Bengals players to retreat to the dressing room and be there to understand what the coaches wanted of them to do going forward, and to be there for their teammates.

Instead, Evan McPherson decided to give the half-time team talk a miss in favor of watching the Super Bowl half-time show featuring Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Eminem. It was premeditated as well, as he had said before the game,

"I don’t know if they’re going to force us in the locker room (and say), ‘You can’t stay out and watch anything'. I’ll be super bummed if we can’t, at least, watch it (half-time show) on a TV or something. I hope I get to watch it. I hope I get to be out there and experience it.”

But with his team losing, one would have expected Evan McPherson to realize the gravity of the situation and pay attention to the more pressing matters at hand. Special teams coach Darrin Simmons certainly seemed to think so. He called Evan McPherson's choice to watch the Super Bowl half-time show a "sore subject."

lindsey ok @lindseyyok



"That's a real sore subject," he said. Apparently #Bengals special teams coach Darrin Simmons wasn't happy when kicker Evan McPherson stayed on the field to watch the halftime show during the Super Bowl instead of joining the team in the locker room."That's a real sore subject," he said. Apparently #Bengals special teams coach Darrin Simmons wasn't happy when kicker Evan McPherson stayed on the field to watch the halftime show during the Super Bowl instead of joining the team in the locker room."That's a real sore subject," he said.

It has since transpired that he was not the only one as long snapper Clark Harris did, too. Considering that two members of the special teams did not venture into the locker room is bound to rankle with the coach. Consider the fact that, on numerous occasions this past season, when Darrin Simmons came to praise Evan McPherson, it felt like a betrayal of the trust placed on his shoulders.

Looking at Simmons' reaction, he will be hoping that McPherson does not repeat such a mistake.

Edited by Windy Goodloe