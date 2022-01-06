Top 5 NFL teams with best playoff records

The NFL playoffs loom large as the calendar flips to 2022. Another week of regular season action is needed to determine the final playoff bracket, but SK is already taking a look ahead...and behind.

Which teams boast the best records in the NFL playoffs?

(teams ranked by win percentage, per Pro Football Reference)

Le'Veon Bell played for the Steelers during their last NFL postseason triumph, a win in Kansas City in the 2017 Divisional round (Photo: Getty)

#5: Pittsburgh Steelers (36-26, .581)

WInning six Super Bowls made the Steelers an obvious choice to land on this list, but they've made their team history through a sense of general consistency. Alas for the Steel Curtain, it's been a while since they've enjoyed some postseason furnishings.

They've lost three postseason games in a row (including a Wild Card defeat at the hands of Cleveland last winter) and likely won't be making the trip back next week.

They have to rely on a win from the Jacksonville Jaguars against Indianapolis to keep their hopes alive.

#4: Baltimore Ravens (16-11, .593)

It's a good thing, at least for the sake of this list, that the Ravens' NFL playoff record doesn't take their former existence as the Cleveland Browns (16-19) into account.

The Ravens have made the most of their relatively short time as an official NFL franchise, particularly since the turn-of-the-century. They've made the playoffs 13 times since Y2K, winning two Super Bowls in that span.

Baltimore (who went to the Divisional round last year) is still alive for the 2022 edition but needs several avenues of assistance to carry on.

#3: Green Bay Packers (34-23, .596)

Haters of the Packers likely come to hate lists like these. After all, the coziest locale in the NFL is known as "Titletown" for a reason. With a playoff history dating back to the pre-World War II era, the Packers have accomplished plenty and seem well-poised to do more.

At this moment, they're the only NFL team that has locked themselves into their playoff seed, and it's one of the most important slots of all: the NFC's path to the Super Bowl goes through Lambeau Field as owners of the only secured first-round bye.

Raheem Mosters is responsible for the 49ers' most recent NFL win, picking up 220 yards in the 2021 NFC title game (Photo: Getty)

#2: San Francisco 49ers (33-22, .600)

Another team that has taken advantage of multiple Super Bowl visits, the Niners might be making their way back to the postseason if they're able to take care of business on Sunday.

The start of the new century was a bit cruel to the Niners' postseason fortunes. They went a decade without winning shortly after Steve Young retired.

Since then, the team has made it back to two Super Bowls, the most recent being 2020's Super Bowl loss to Kansas City.

#1: New England Patriots (37-21, .638)

If we were making this list in January 2002, the Patriots would be nowhere near an NFL playoff list like this.

At that time, the Pats were 7-10 all-time in the postseason, their lone taste of NFL glory being two unsuccessful Super Bowl appearances that weren't close at all (falling to the most prolific defense in NFL history from Chicago in the 20th edition).

But let's call it the Tom Brady effect: the Patriots have put up a 30-11 record in the postseason, a tally that has included nine Super Bowl showings.

Sunday's games will determine where they end up in the bracket, but the Patriots' next playoff game will be their first sans Brady since the 1999 Wild Card playoffs, when Drew Bledsoe and Co. fell to the Jaguars.

