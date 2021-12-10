Top 5 NFL teams with best Playoff records

As the chase for the NFL playoffs reaches its final stretches, fans of the contenders are engaged in the time-honored tradition of distributing bragging rights. Granted, it's a pastime that never really subsides, but things often reach fever pitch as the months get colder.

So what determines the GOAT amongst the supposed GOATs? Is it merely Super Bowl titles? Should NFL/AFL championships factor in?

SK takes a look at the top five NFL squads ranked by their playoff wins since 1940.

Which NFL teams have earned the most playoff wins?

The 49ers' last NFL playoff victory came during their 2020 conference title game showing against Green Bay (Photo: Getty)

#5 - San Francisco 49ers (33)

In perhaps serendipitous timing, the 49ers earned their first franchise playoff victory in 1949, topping the New York Yankees in a divisional title. The Bay Area has been mining postseason gold ever since, the most precious nuggets being five Super Bowl titles. San Francisco's spot in the top five had been threatened by championship efforts in Denver and Philadelphia, but the 49ers managed to boost their numbers back up with two wins in the 2020 postseason, a journey that ended with their seventh Big Game showing.

Jason Garrett (L) and Tony Romo embrace after the Cowboys' dramatic Wild Card victory during the NFL's 2015 postseason (Photo: Getty)

#4 - Dallas Cowboys (34)

Dallas are a relatively young entry to this list, as their first postseason victory didn't come until 1967. But once Dallas earned their first taste of the postseason, they've been back constantly, notably owning two of the longest postseason streaks in NFL history. While the Dallas detractors have had the last laughs over the past three decades — the Cowboys have earned only four playoff wins since their triumph in Super Bowl XXX — supporters could rightfully ask what's taken their haters' squads so long to catch up.

The antics of Aaron Rodgers have allowed the Packers to enjoy consistency at or near the top of the NFL standings (Photo: Getty)

#T-2 - Green Bay Packers (36)

The Packers are here because one has to go way back to truly document their success in the NFL postseason, as their first playoff triumph came in the Championship Game over Washington. Green Bay have the advantage of playing in a city that has the audacity to bestow upon itself the moniker of "Titletown," but the Packers have backed that gall up with consistent winter showings since the 1960s. The modern wearers of cheese appear well-poised to add to their total this postseason, as they're currently Arizona's top competition for the NFC's top seed as rare owners of a tiebreaker over the Cardinals.

