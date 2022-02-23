The Aaron Rodgers trade saga is Green Bay Packers' own creation

Aaron Rodgers had an extremely impressive season in 2019 for the Green Bay Packers. He threw for 26 touchdowns and only four interceptions en route to a 13-3 record and a trip to the NFC Championship Game. The Packers fell to the San Francisco 49ers, but it was the start of a bright new era with Matt LaFleur as the new head coach.

Then one of the most shocking moves in recent NFL history took place in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Packers, who had a generational talent in Rodgers, took quarterback Jordan Love in the first round.

NFL fans have known about the story ever since. Rodgers has won back-to-back MVP awards and the franchise is now waiting and hoping he won't demand a trade this offseason.

Those in the Green Bay front office must be stressed, but it's clear this was a problem of their own doing.

The Packers ignored history involving Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

The Packers have already gone through this situation once before. Brett Favre was set as the starter when the team drafted Rodgers with the No. 24 overall pick in 2005. This immediately put Favre on the clock and led to an ugly exit before the 2008 season.

The veteran retired, only to return a few months later and demand his release from the team. Drama ensued and he was eventually traded to the New York Jets. This was not the way his Green Bay tenure was supposed to end.

Rodgers' situation is even different because Favre was not winning MVP awards when his successor was drafted. The Packers seemingly wanted a plan in place, but jumped the gun with Love. That, or they truly saw him as a generational prospect.

Drafting him meant not adding an elite weapon at literally any other position. That looks foolish now after consecutive 13-win seasons in 2020 and 2021. Fans must be wondering if anything could have been different had the team drafted a receiver or even an elite defender.

Jump to the present day and the Packers are in limbo at the quarterback position. Either Rodgers is going to want to stay and demand a massive short-term extension, or he will demand a trade.

Justin Lautenschlager @JLaudy How can Jordan Love be the worst draft pick of all time? Look what he did to Aaron! How can Jordan Love be the worst draft pick of all time? Look what he did to Aaron! https://t.co/YH9XR2wElC

Remember, he signed a four-year, $134 million extension before the 2018 season. Two years later, the team drafted his replacement. This self-inflicted problem is shocking to see, especially given the history within the organization. They perhaps thought Love would become the next star in town, but the problem was that the current signal-caller was nowhere near finished as an elite player.

The front office has now put the decision in their quarterback's hands. If he does stay, everyone can breathe a sigh of relief. But if he wants out, fans may finally mutiny over the decision to draft Love and create this problem out of thin air.

