When was the last time the Bengals won a road playoff game?

The Cincinnati Bengals have come a long way, but they still need a road playoff win for the first time in franchise history. The two-time AFC champions have never won a playoff game on the road.

The last time Cincinnati won any playoff game in general, text messages had not been invented. Their last playoff win was in 1991 (41-14 against the Houston Oilers), and the first text message was sent in 1992.

Thirty-one years of futility came to an end last weekend when Cincinnati defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card matchup. Naturally, the Bengals sent out a tweet after the win making a reference to their connection with text messages:

Cincinnati Bengals looking to make history

Joe Burrow and company are thinking loftier goals after getting the playoff monkey off their backs. In the Divisional Round against the Tennessee Titans, the Bengals will be seeking their first playoff win on the road in franchise history.

Cincinnati appeared in two Super Bowls in 1982 and 1989. Both times, they lost to the San Francisco 49ers. Additionally, on both postseason runs, they had the benefit of home-field matchups on their way to the Super Bowl. If fate would have it, they could easily meet the 49ers again in the Super Bowl if both teams continue to win in the playoffs.

Cincinnati's road to the Super Bowl this year will be challenging as they first have to go through top seed Tennessee Titans. They would then have to face off against the winner of the high-power matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs. The reigning AFC North Champs will have their work cut out for them.

That being said, Cincinnati have offensive weapons of their own in quarterback Joe Burrow; running back Joe Mixon and receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Cincinnati’s defense also has been an unheralded strength for the team this season. For the team and head coach Zac Taylor, it will be one mountain at a time for a franchise and a city hungry for another deep playoff run.

Cincinnati will take on Tennessee, who are 3.5 point favorites, this Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

