‘The Blind Side’ controversy: Producers deny Michael Oher’s stunning allegations, point to $767,000 payment

Michael Oher and his story hit the big screen thanks to the 2009 film "The Blind Side," which starred Sandra Bullock. However, Oher has stated that the movie doesn't give an accurate portrayal of his story.

The former Ole Miss star claimed the Tuohy family never adopted him and he was deceived by them.

The producers of the film, Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, are the co-founders of Alcon Entertainment. Both released a long statement backing the movie’s genuineness. They also rallied against Oher’s allegations that the Tuohy family had gotten rich at his expense.

Kosove and Johnson stated that Alcon Entertainment has paid exactly $767K to the talent agency that represents the Tuohys and Oher:

“It did not include significant payouts in the event of the film’s success. As a result, the notion that the Tuohys were paid millions of dollars by Alcon to the detriment of Michael Oher is false.

“The Blind Side is verifiably authentic and will never be a lie or fake, regardless of the familial ups and downs that have occurred subsequent to the film.”

A lawyer for the Tuohy family roughly calculated how much Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, their two biological children and Oher made from the film.

It was estimated that each took in around $100K from the 2009 movie thus far, which made $300 million at the box office.

The former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman has claimed that the Tuohy family earned millions of dollars from the movie as a whole. Michael Oher maintains he was given nothing for a story that would not have existed without him.

What does Michael Oher's filed petition in Tennessee seek from the Tuohys?

The eight-year NFL veteran is asking a Tennessee court to force the Tuohys to reveal their proceeds from the movie and their use of his name, image and likeness. Additionally, he wants to be rewarded financially for what he feels he is owed.

Legal representation for the Tuohy family commented on Oher’s legal action. They outline it as a “shakedown” to take money from the family that took him in and “loved him as a son.”

There looks to be no end sight in Michael Oher's litigation against the Tuohy family. Time will tell if a resolution can be reached between both parties.

