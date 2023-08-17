‘The Blind Side’ lawsuit: Tuohy family looking to end Michael Oher conservatorship amid $15,000,000 mess

It was recently revealed that The Blind Side, a story turned into a movie about former NFL lineman Michael Oher, was largely false. The ex-lineman alleged that he wasn't adopted but was signed into a conservatorship unbeknownst to him and the the Tuohy family made millions off of him and his name.

Now that this has come out, the Tuohys look bad. They're denying any wrongdoing, but there is a conservatorship that Oher was under. This was something he only found out recently, but it could be ending soon.

Sean Tuohy and the family attorneys have stated that the conservatorship was a means of protection for the ex-NFL standout to be able to attend Ole Miss. They also said it would make him part of their family.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the family did reveal that they were intent on ending the conservatorship after Oher sued for $15 million.

Their lawyers said via USA Today:

"They don’t need his money. They’ve never needed his money. Mr. Tuohy sold his company for $220 million."

They also insisted that Oher received the money he should have. Per USA Today, the conservatorship was never on a strong basis:

"Court records show Oher signed the conservatorship papers in August 2004, three months after his 18th birthday. Legal experts have said there is no basis for the conservatorship to exist."

Fortunately, this all seems to be ending very soon as it has gotten a bit ugly over the last couple of days.

How much money did Michael Oher get from The Blind Side?

Per reports, Michael Oher was given the same amount of money that all members of the family were for the film: $100,000. This is from the Tuohy attorneys, though.

This money was reportedly earned from the profits of the movie, which earned over $300 million at the box office in 2009.

How much money did Michael Oher make in the NFL?

THe NFL is where Michael Oher made most of his money and accumulated a roughly $20 million net worth. Through his illustrious NFL career, he earned a total of $34,506,875.

Michael Oher of the Carolina Panthers

The lineman earned contracts from the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans.