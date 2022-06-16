The Browns have taken a clear approach with Deshaun Watson to avoid conflict

The Cleveland Browns certainly had to know what they were taking on when they acquired Deshaun Watson and gave him a fully-guaranteed, $230 million deal.

The team landed the star quarterback in a trade, took some time, and then had a press conference where they expressed the utmost confidence that he was an innocent man. In the end, they could cite the fact that he was cleared by two grand juries.

However, that press conference was months ago and since then, the organization has remained quiet. Watson himself spoke recently and continues to affirm that he did nothing wrong, which is naturally expected of someone in his position.

This has made it clear that the Browns are sticking with the same strategy they have had since acquiring the signal-caller from the Houston Texans.

The Browns want the Deshaun Watson story to fade away

Deshaun Watson Press Conference

At the moment, the organization is clearly just trying to weather the storm and hope that this story, with time, goes away. Every public statement from the team has the same underlying theme, which is along the lines of the fact that they trust and believe Watson and fully stand behind him.

This made more sense at the time of the trade and the quarterback's ensuing signing. He was cleared of criminal misconduct, which seemed to open the door for everyone to move on. However, the legal system and the media do not move on so swiftly. Watson continues to face civil lawsuits and at this point in time, the number is approaching 30. This means that he'll be facing a long legal process extending into 2023.

So how have the Browns responded? Despite standing by their QB, they are not commenting on these new lawsuits.

Whether the team is doing the right thing in this scenario is a tough question to answer and one that comes with more of a complex explanation. They likely believe their approach is the best way to protect both Watson and the organization. The front office and ownership clearly believes what he had to say about this entire situation, or at least enough to not be worried about any new civil lawsuits.

Ultimately, the Browns are an NFL franchise. They are a private business and can pick and choose how to respond to any allegations against a player on the team. They could openly say they do not care about the allegations and there would be little that would change in terms of the situation.

The next step now is to wait and see what discipline comes down from the NFL. This will be the ultimate and final decision in the matter barring any shocking new revelations surrounding Watson. If the league decides no suspension is necessary, the Browns will have proven themselves right in staying quiet, supportive, and just focusing on football.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far