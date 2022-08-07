The Browns need to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo before it's too late

The Cleveland Browns need to read the writing on the wall when it comes to Deshaun Watson. The organization signed him to a fully-guaranteed $230 million deal when he was still facing over 20 civil lawsuits. One could easily surmise that those lawsuits would not magically go away.

While he has settled nearly every lawsuit, the NFL still wants to look strong when it comes to punishment for his actions. Thus, we see the current battle taking place where the league wants much more than a six-game ban.

This leaves the entire 2022 Browns season in limbo at the moment. Even if Watson plays Week 1, he could be out indefinitely soon after. There is just no way of knowing what could happen if he fights the decision made by the NFL in court.

So what should the Browns do? Trading for Jimmy Garoppolo is a must if they want to maximize the primes of so many other stars on the team.

The Browns must accept reality and add Jimmy Garoppolo

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

The team could have avoided all of this drama in the first place by adding Garoppolo earlier in the offseason. Yet ownership wanted to make a splash, and that has resulted in the current situation.

There are fans who may shy away from adding the veteran. He is getting pushed out of San Francisco in favor of Trey Lance. Also, his notable issue with deep balls may have prevented the team from winning a Super Bowl.

But there is a key reason to add someone with his experience and past success, even if he's not elite. The Browns are stacked with talented players, such as Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward, Amari Cooper, and countless others. Wasting a year of their primes is almost criminal.

It could derail the grand plans the organization has for long-term success. Remember, the team traded away its future in first-round picks to acquire Watson.

Garrett alone is entering his sixth season and could start to slow down or deal with wear and tear. The same is true for someone like Chubb, who plays a position notorious for sharp declines with age.

The Browns have weapons all over the offense. The plan should be to utilize Chubb and Kareem Hunt as much as possible. Garoppolo has experience playing in a dynamic, run-based offense. He could bring much more talent than a career backup such as Jacoby Brissett.

Adding Watson carried obvious risks, and the team is now dealing with the consequences. However, they can still salvage the year and chase a Super Bowl title with someone like Garoppolo, while the NFL and NFLPA battle in court over a suspension. That is only fair as the entire roster shouldn't have to suffer because of the actions of one person.

