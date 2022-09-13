The Browns still have a major Jacoby Brissett problem following a close Week 1 win

Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns did the impossible on Sunday. They won a Week 1 game for the first time since 2004. Truth be told, rookie kicker Cade York was the hero, drilling a nearly 60-yard field goal for the win.

A win is a win, and the Browns are 1-0 for the first time in nearly two decades. So why should fans be wary heading into Week 2?

Brissett's play is the reason, and it will be a glaring problem until Deshaun Watson returns in Week 13.

The Browns won the game, and the quarterback never turned the ball over, so it's hard to say he was a complete failure. It was more of a C- performance if he needs a grade.

The final numbers were 18/34 for 147 yards and a touchdown pass. He also scrambled for 10 yards on four carries. The touchdown pass was a one-yard toss to Kareem Hunt. This came after a terrible act of pass interference by a Carolina Panthers defender that wiped out an easy interception.

Again, touchdowns all count the same, but it was surely a gift the Panthers wanted back and are likely still regretting.

The best part of Brissett's day came on the final drive when he completed a few key passes. This was taking a shot to the head to get the team in field goal position for the win. Again, it was not all bad.

However, it was not anything special by any measure. A key stat comes with Amari Cooper's final line. He finished with three receptions on six targets for only 17 yards. This is the number one receiver, and he was able to get open on multiple occasions.

The difference between a top starter and a backup is that split-second decision-making to connect with a player the moment they get open. This was something Baker Mayfield struggled with last season. This is a major reason why he is now gone. For Brissett, no one is claiming he is a top-tier starter. Instead, he is a starting quarterback out of necessity. To his credit, he does possess experience in the league.

But the separation in talent is clear when it comes to him and a perennial starting talent. The Browns employ a run-heavy offense, and teams better than Carolina may force Kevin Stefanski's offense to pass more than they want.

Jacoby Brissett did the bare minimum to win

Brissett lacks good mobility, which is more important in today's NFL than ever before. That can be game planned around, but it does take away the dynamic, big-play ability from those quarterbacks who can run at will and make a thrilling play.

The Browns never acted like Brissett was a long-term option. But they are still carrying postseason expectations, and the season will be a failure if he continues to play as he did Sunday. Yet for now, fans can ignore any negatives and celebrate a rare Week 1 win.

